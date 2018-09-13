Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It may be getting cooler as autumn sets in.

But Greggs is hoping to keep us warm with nine new tasty treats for the season.

You can already buy a pumpkin spiced latte , a spicy BBQ chicken wrap, a cheese and chutney toastie, a chicken and roast butternut squash soup, a ham and cheese toastie, a beef chilli bake and a tuna melt baguette.

And from Thursday 20 September you can feast on a chocolate brownie doughnut or a cookie and creme doughnut.

They contain 301 calories and 232 calories and cost £1 and 75p respectively.

Greggs describes the chocolate brownie doughnut: "A doughnut for chocoholics! This dreamy doughnut is filled with a brownie style chocolate flavoured filling, topped with a milk chocolate flavour icing and sprinkled with brownie crumb."

And the bakery chain describes the cookies and creme doughnut as "topped with a vanilla flavour icing, cookie biscuit crumb and a dark chocolate flavour decoration."

Both doughnuts are available for a limited period.