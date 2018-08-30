Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The ever-popular Chow Down event is back at The Piece Hall in Halifax this weekend.

After a staggering 30,000 people came down to the first weekend of Chow Down food and drink festival in June, no one expected quite such colossal numbers to be replicated at the second Chow Down weekender in July.

Much to the organisers’ delight, the second instalment of this new foodie fixture attracted another 30,000!

This weekend’s line-up features multi-award-winning street food champions Manjit’s Kitchen, Holy Crab and Soul Shack.

You can be chomping down on Chilli Paneer Wraps, Proper Jerk Chicken, Crab balls, Oysters, Steak Sandwiches, Pizza, Chicken wings, The taste of the Swiss alps in Raclette and much, much more.

Leeds Bread Co-op, Holmfirth Cheese Shop and The Cure will be bringing produce on Saturday and Sunday only, though the event starts earlier this time – at noon on Friday – by popular demand.

As well as food galore the weekend features live music and DJs.

Molly Rigg, head of events at The Piece Hall, said: “It was a real pleasure to host the second of our increasingly renowned Chow Down events.

“The atmosphere continues to be fantastic; there’s such a great energy and enthusiasm from all the visitors, traders and team across the site.

“There are so many different tasty treats on offer, there’s no better way to spend a summer weekend than relaxing in a deckchair listening to tunes and sampling the delicacies in this beautiful location.”

Simon Fogal, head of events at Leeds Indie Food, said “We are mildly confident we have put together one of the best food line-ups you will get at ANY food festival this summer.

“From BBC Food award winning Manjit’s Kitchen to new kids on the block Döner Summer, a totally vegan kebab. We have something for everyone, get down early on Friday and stay ‘til Sunday, trying everything and try the expanded drinks on site too.”

With 25% of stallholders guaranteed vegan and veggie, there is enough breadth in the foodie offering to fit every palate and suit everyone.

Opening times: Friday (Aug 31): noon-10pm; Saturday 11am-10pm; and Sunday 11am-7pm.

The vendors are: Delice D’Ivoire, Döner Summer, Froconut, Get Wurst, Gondola Raclette, Greek Street Food, Holy Crab!, Knave’s Kitchen, Lekker Eat Dutch, Mama Sue’s, Manjit’s Kitchen, MorMor, Nyama Choma, Oh My Glaze, Pizza Bus, Shoot The Bull, Soul Shack and The Ball Box.

Chow Down will return on September 28-30.