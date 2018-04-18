Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A major coffee chain looks set to win planning approval at the third attempt.

The UK’s biggest coffeehouse firm, Costa Coffee, is bidding to open a store next to McDonalds in Heckmondwike .

The plan would see the premises built in the corner of the car park at the Northgate Retail Park, which also features a Poundstretcher and Lidl supermarket.

Councillors on Kirklees Council’s Heavy Woollen Planning Sub-Committee have twice refused to back the plan amid concerns about the traffic and the impact on nearby homes.

But following tweaks to the plan they have been advised by planning officers to give the coffee giant the green light.

The plan was referred to the committee by Clr Steve Hall, who commented: “While I welcome the application – having a big name like Costa Coffee coming to Heckmondwike is good news – I am concerned about traffic.

“The junction of Albion Street and Jeremy Lane regularly comes to a standstill due to the entrance/exit into the retail park.

“What would work is one road in and another road out, but I am doubtful of that happening.”

Planning documents by Costa claim the corner plot, overlooking the entrance to the car park, was supposed to be developed when the retail park was created in 2001 but nothing ever happened.

The proposed Costa could create 15 new jobs and if approved it will be the seventh Costa branch in Kirklees.

It will seat about 100 people and will be a modern curved design with a flat roof.

Costa is hoping to get approval for opening hours of 5am to 10pm.

Councillors will meet to decide the plan at 1pm at Dewsbury Town Hall.