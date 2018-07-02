Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Foodies with a sweet-tooth check this out - a new dessert parlour is set to open in Huddersfield town centre.

Heavenly Desserts is opening on John William Street and they’re looking for staff too.

It’s set to open in a former Cash Generators shop and plans show around 15 news jobs will be created.

The chain, which has branches already in Bradford, Manchester and Liverpool, says it “provides the very finest in delectable sweet treats from cookie dough delicacies to heavenly, fluffy waffles.”

Its mouth-watering menu also features pancakes, milkshakes, ice-creams and cakes.

Only last week they were recruiting for an assistant store manager and the window display for the branch says more vacancies are available.

The chain founded in 2008 and developed through expansion to its current format in 2012 with new outlets opening under franchise.