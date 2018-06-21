Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Revellers at Huddersfield Food Festival face a crackdown on bringing their own drink and food to this year’s event.

Sam Watt, event director of Huddersfield Live! which is organising the massively popular event in August, said tougher measures would be strictly enforced this time around.

She said it was unfair on the 100-plus traders who pay thousands of pounds for their stalls over its four day duration from August 2-5 in St George’s Square.

Last year 125,000 people attended the free flagship event which has gone from strength-to-strength since its inception in 2003 when there were just half-a-dozen stalls.

The festival, which is one of the biggest such events in Yorkshire, is massively oversubscribed with more than 200 traders from all over the country having their bids for stalls rejected.

Sam said: “We want to get the message out that it’s not okay to bring your own food and drink to festivals, it’s not fair on the traders and we have to protect them as its their money which enables us to hold the festival.

“We don’t get any money from Kirklees Council and we’re a not-for-profit events firm so we have to be very careful regarding finance.

“There is a lot of expense incurred hosting the event, paying for all the loos and electricity etc.

“People bringing their own food and drink has been a growing problem and this time we are going to be policing it. Drink will be confiscated and returned to them at the end of the night.”

Asked what would happened to anyone bringing food in she said they would “get a glare".

Sam, landlady of The Star, Folly Hall, for the past 17 years, added: “We also have a ‘no glasses’ policy as it’s a family event, glass can be dangerous and we don’t want any accidents.”