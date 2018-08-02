Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The family behind the bid to turn a former cycle shop in Lindley into a craft beer bar say they will appeal a planning decision to turn it down.

Diane and Ryan Stoppard, of Ink Spot Bars Ltd, wanted to redevelop the vacant shop on Acre Street but Kirklees planners rejected the plans citing noise and highway safety concerns.

Ryan, an enterprising 28-year-old who has already opened a successful brewery in nearby Plover Road , had hoped to open a permanent bar in the village.

But Kirklees Council said the proposed development “would cause unacceptable levels of noise and disturbance at unsocial hours to residential properties in the vicinity of the site.

“There are no suitable or sustainable mitigation measures which would overcome the unacceptable harm caused to the living conditions of neighbouring residents.”

And its decision was backed by Lindley’s three ward councillors.

But several residents have complained about the rejected plans to the Examiner.

Writing on Facebook Sinead Quinn said: “Anyone who complains about noise etc near this empty shop needs to rethink where they live as the whole street is full of bars/restaurants/cafes.

“Small locally-run businesses should be supported by our council.”

And Claire Kinder posted: “As for the noise Lindley is popular due to the bars etc and always has been for many years!”

Diane said: “Licensing permission has already been granted and I think the support we are getting from local people has inspired us to press on with the appeal.”