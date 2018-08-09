Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

There was an outpouring of fond memories this week as one of Huddersfield’s oldest and best-loved Chinese restaurants announced it was to close.

The Mandarin, which has occupied a spot in Buxton Way in Huddersfield town centre since the 1970s, will serve its last meal on Sunday September 23.

A spokesman for the owner said they had decided not to renew the building lease but no further information was provided.

The news was met with sadness by customers past and present, who immediately began reminiscing about what The Mandarin meant to them.

First taste of Chinese

For many, The Mandarin represents their first foray into oriental cooking - or indeed, non-British cooking.

Helen Brenton said: “Love[d] this place... the ‘business man’s lunch’ in the 70s and 80s with my parents. Back in the days when oriental food was a little alien.... the Merrie England down the road did a great beef and onion bap! We were adventurous!”

Karen Brook commented: “This is such a big shame, I am gutted. It was my first taste of Chinese food.” And Robert Edmunds said: “My first taste of exotic food as a youngster in the 70’s. Only went on birthdays as a treat.”

Others remembered being taken aback by the “unusual” menu choices, such as Julie Batters who said: “I remember going with my friends and family and thinking how unusual it was to have cooked banana or pineapple for dessert. It would be about 1980/81.”

Love on the Woks

From first dates to marriage proposals, from wedding receptions to anniversaries, it seems The Mandarin has been at the centre of Huddersfield folks’ love lives for the last 40 years.

Andy McSheffrey said: “Loved that place. Went loads of times as family for my mum and dads Anniversary! Also started taking Fee there for a few first dates!”

Rebecca Stringer was another for whom love grew over a fried rice special. She said: “Did my courting here back in the day with the hubby.”

Lynne Harper even had her second wedding meal at The Mandarin and Rita Cately remembered: “My husband proposed to me back there in 1973.”

But it wasn’t just romantic rendezvous. Naomi Raybould was one of a number of former diners who said she had “had more birthday celebrations and meals here than anywhere.”

Two courses for 50p!

For some, the best memories were the times when the bill came.

Melvin Fray looked back fondly on a time when 50p could get you a two course ‘business lunch’ at The Mandarin, “which included their famous banana fritter and treacle desert.”

Similarly Vinny Cumiskey remembered having his 21st birthday there, 39 years ago, and waiting with misplaced trepidation for the bill to arrive. “Twelve people sat around the table and I had £100 - absolutely bricking it,” he remembered. “The bill came to £29.00. I don’t think I would get the same today.”

Thanks for the memories

Most people wanted to express their thanks to the Lao family, who own the restaurant.

Nichole Mallinson Porter said: “Lovely people who have become good friends and fab food. It’s such a shame as it’s a brilliant place and part of Huddersfield history. Great food too.”

Lisa Mallinson added: “The Lao family work so hard to deliver amazing quality food and service. You are always greeted so well. The lunchtime special menu was a real treat bargain. Thank you for so many good evenings with good food, The Mandarin will certainly be missed in town by many.”

Jamie Milner remembered eating quality food while watching the daily activity at Huddersfield Police Station. He said: “Best sweet and sour chicken - full fillet sliced - that’s how you do it.

“I used to love sitting in the window seats whilst watching the comings and goings of Huddersfield ‘nick’ ... a sad day indeed. RIP Mandarin oriental.”