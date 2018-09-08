The video will start in 8 Cancel

The Examiner has been given a mouthwatering first look inside Huddersfield's newest pudding parlour, Heavenly Desserts.

The artisan dessert cafe opens its doors to the public at noon on Saturday September 15 - and it looks like they are well to being ready for the big launch.

The interior of the posh pudding parlour, on the corner of John William Street and St Peter's Street, is decked out in dark wood and cream marble with a long glass counter displaying a banquet of tasty sweets.

Some of Heavenly Desserts signature dishes were on display at the sneak peek event - including strawberry, ice cream and waffle concoction, 'I'll Have What She's Having'.

Also on the menu are gooey slices of chocolate fudge cake, white and milk chocolate chip cookies, and an array of ice creams and milkshakes.

Staff are in the final stages of training as the restaurant itself nears completion.

New store openings manager, Chris Conaghan, was down at the town centre cafe for the sneak peek event.

He said: "With its slick and modern interior combining muted tones into a design that wouldn’t look out of place in a five-star hotel – first impressions are impressive.

"Yet the atmosphere still remained relaxed and approachable with comfortable chairs and booths making for a luxurious yet welcoming feel all round."