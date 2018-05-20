The video will start in 8 Cancel

It’s the road to Mandalay.

Burmese restaurant Cafe Mandalay has opened its doors in King Street to bring a new taste sensation to Huddersfield town centre.

Chef Ben Popplwell, 23, and his partner Burmese-born Myinzu Thein, 23, have launched the restaurant in premises formerly occupied by The Green Bottle following a two-month fit-out.

The couple, who live in Cleckheaton, spent about £10,000 refurbishing the two-storey premises with help from family and friends to create what they believe to be the only restaurant in the north specialising in contemporary Burmese cuisine.

The result is a light and airy restaurant with eye-catching graphics and a rustic feel providing a mix of formal sit-down tables, benches, wall seating and window seating for up to 38 people.

(Image: Andy Catchpool)

Ben said: “We’re very pleased with what’s come of our hard work – it’s even better than we had hoped.

“We have managed to do it on a pretty tight budget through our contacts and it has gone really well.”

The menu includes a selection of street food, salads, main courses, side dishes and desserts with a mix of the exotic and the more familiar.

The unusual fare includes pickled tea leaf salad, or laphet, which combines spicy pickled green tea leaves, peanuts, sesame, cabbage and tomato. There’s also tofu salad, crispy friend quail and prawn and split pea fritter as well as sticky braised pork shoulder, chicken curry and pan fired sea bream.

A range of world beers will be available, including a Burmese brew called Dagon, which is also new to Huddersfield.

(Image: Andy Catchpool)

Ben studied criminology at the University of Huddersfield – where he met Myinzu, who was doing chemical engineering. But his dream was to have his own restaurant.

He took a year off after A-levels before going to university to train as a chef at Redbrick Mill in Batley and later worked part-time as a chef at the Golden Fleece in Birkenshaw.

He also worked at The Green Bottle – the premises now housing Cafe Mandalay.

While Ben runs the kitchen, he has a number of part-time staff and plans to take on an apprentice chef during the first year of trading.

Cafe Mandalay opens 10am to 6pm Monday to Thursday and 10am to 9pm Friday to Saturday.