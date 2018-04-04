Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The inaugural Meltham Beer Festival takes place this weekend.

The two-day event takes place at Meltham CE School and features a host of local beers, gins plus a Prosecco bar too.

There will also be live music and entertainment, plus food stalls.

Neill Curran said: “Organised by Meltham Memories, the festival is largely being funded through sponsorship from Towndoor Ltd, SCM Rooftech, M & L Electrical and a whole host of other local businesses.

“The aim of the festival is to raise funds for the Meltham Memories Wartime Weekend and the following community groups: The Carlile Institute; Meltham Wildlife rescue; and The Tom Wroe Memorial Fund.

“There will be a wide range of beers available and we want to encourage the local community and beer drinkers from afar to join us for a weekend of fun-filled supping,

music and food.”

Here’s a guide to what you can expect.

When is Meltham Beer Festival?

Meltham Beer Festival is being held in the grounds of Meltham C of E School, Holmfirth Road, Meltham, on Saturday and Sunday April 7-8.

It runs from 12pm-9pm both days in two sessions, 12pm-4.30pm then 4.30pm-9pm.

What can you expect?

Housed in a couple of large marquees - the festival will feature over 36 craft cask and keg beers, mostly sourced from breweries within a 20 mile radius of Meltham.

Some vegan and gluten free beers will be on offer subject to availability.

Beers include: Beer Ink Donkeystone Brewing Co, Elland Brewery, Empire Brewing Company, Greenfield Brewery, Handsome Brewery, Here Be Monsters Craft Brewery, Little Valley Brewery, Lord’s Brewing Co, Magic Rock Brewing, Mallinsons Brewing, Company Milltown Brewing, The Nook Brewhouse, Riverhead Brewery, Tap Small World Beers, Summer Wine Brewery, Three Fiends Brewhouse, Wetherby Brew Co, Hallets Cider, The Cider Press Cafe and Shop Thornborough Cider.

Gins, in association with Hoults Wine, are: Gindivine - Simply; Gindivine - Raspberry; Jacqson - Yorkshire Dry; Jacqson - Strawberries & Cream; Masons Yorkshire Gin - Yorkshire Tea; Whittaker’s Gin - Pink Particular.

There will also be a Prosecco bar.

How much is entry?

Tickets are £6 per session which includes a festival glass, £3 in drinks tokens and a festival beer guide.

Tickets can be bought in advance from https://bpt.me/3194768 or from Waggon and Horses, Gerry’s at Cafe 33 and The Flower Box in Meltham.

Some entry will be allowed on the day, depending on space available.

As a guide - beer is expected to be priced at £1.10 for a third, £1.60 for a half and £3 for a pint.

What else does it feature?

Live music with 11 acts over two days. On Saturday there will be Dead Beat Brass, African Drummers, Cerys Allatt, Gary Stewart, Lillian Strange and Huggy.

On Sunday there will be Birds & Beasts, Bryony & Will, Midnight Train, The Ricochet, Klonk.

Local food vendors include: The Outdoor Gourmets - wood-fired pizzas; Hinchliffe’s Farm Shop & Restaurant - award-winning sausages and burgers; Delice D’Ivoire (Aissa Delice) - West African street food; The Cure Fine Charcuterie - British artisan cured meats & snacks; and Brewzuki - hot coffee favourites & tea.

Who can go?

All adults are welcome. Children under 18 can be accompanied by a paying adult and are welcome until 8pm but must not approach the bars.

Only assistance dogs will be allowed into the festival.

How to find out more:

website: melthambeerfestival.co.uk

Facebook: facebook.com/melthambeerfestival

Twitter: twitter.com/MelthamBeerFest