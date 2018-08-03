Load mobile navigation

16 mouth-watering pictures from Huddersfield Food and Drink Festival

The festival is cooking up a storm in St George's Square

Those amazing smells in Huddersfield town centre, lingering near the train station? It's Huddersfield Food and Drink Festival!

The four-day event is back for its EIGHTEENTH year with so many stalls we're utterly spoilt for choice.

Food from around the world, hearty burgers, wraps, nachos and more are on offer, as well as ice cream, cocktails, real ale, cider and loads more.

And after stuffing your face you can buy posh cheese, fancy oils, fresh produce and cake to take home.

Here's some of the tasty snaps that have come out of the festival  so far - send yours to editorial@examiner.co.uk or tweet them to @examiner and we'll add them to the list!

  1. Huddersfield Food and Drink Festival, St George's Square, Huddersfield. BellaPaella's Jasmine Walker, Julian Jimenez Moreno and Aurora Jimenez Moreno cook up a huge pan of the Spanish favourite.

  2. Huddersfield Food and Drink Festival 2018 - Danielle and Lianne at the Yummy Yank. Brownies are £3.50 each or 4 for £12

  3. Huddersfield Food and Drink Festival, St George's Square, Huddersfield. Spicy Kitchen chefs tend the range.

  4. Huddersfield Food and Drink Festival, St George's Square, Huddersfield. Ian Armitage and Gareth Shaw pull pints at the Armitage Bridge Monkey Club bar.

  5. Huddersfield Food and Drink Festival, St George's Square, Huddersfield. Showmanship at the Kabana stall.

  6. Huddersfield Food and Drink Festival, St George's Square, Huddersfield. Bolster Moor Farm Shop's Simon Haigh, Matt Houston and Mark Davies on the grill.

  8. Sausage rolls at the Huddersfield food festival

  9. Huddersfield Food and Drink Festival, St George's Square, Huddersfield. Visitor Jon Laurence samples one of the hundreds of beers on sale at the festival.

  10. Spicy Kitchen in Marsh

  11. Bedazzled Cupcakes

  12. Huddersfield Food and Drink Festival, St George's Square, Huddersfield. Lindley cidermakers, Steph Bartle and Dave Kendall-Smith of Udders Orchard serve ciders and apple juices from their stall.

  13. Yorkshire Hot Dog Company

    Yorkshire Hot Dog Company

  14. Little Chilli at Huddersfield Food and Drink Festival

    Little Chilli at Huddersfield Food and Drink Festival

  15. Huddersfield Food and Drink Festival, St George's Square, Huddersfield. Mediterranean wraps served from one of the stalls.

  16. A Yorkshire Hot Dog from Huddersfield Food and Drink Festival

    A Yorkshire Hot Dog from Huddersfield Food and Drink Festival

