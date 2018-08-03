16 mouth-watering pictures from Huddersfield Food and Drink Festival

The festival is cooking up a storm in St George's Square

Those amazing smells in Huddersfield town centre, lingering near the train station? It's Huddersfield Food and Drink Festival!

The four-day event is back for its EIGHTEENTH year with so many stalls we're utterly spoilt for choice.

Food from around the world, hearty burgers, wraps, nachos and more are on offer, as well as ice cream, cocktails, real ale, cider and loads more.

And after stuffing your face you can buy posh cheese, fancy oils, fresh produce and cake to take home.

Here's some of the tasty snaps that have come out of the festival so far - send yours to editorial@examiner.co.uk or tweet them to @examiner and we'll add them to the list!