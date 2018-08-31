Load mobile navigation

31 brilliant pictures from Chow Down as food festival returns to Halifax Piece Hall

Food festival kicks off in style at The Piece Hall with new stalls to sample

Cheeseballs on offer from the Ballboxt trailer.
Cheeseballs on offer from the Ballboxt trailer.

Chow Down is back for a third delicious weekend with award-winning food stalls, music and bars.

The festival opened at noon today with crowds flocking to The Piece Hall in Halifax for an afternoon in the sun. The festival is open until 10pm tonight, then 11am-10pm on Saturday and 11am-7pm Sunday 11am-7pm.

This weekend’s line-up features multi-award-winning street food champions Manjit’s Kitchen, Holy Crab and Soul Shack.

You can be chomping down on Chilli Paneer Wraps, Proper Jerk Chicken, Crab balls, Oysters, Steak Sandwiches, Pizza, Chicken wings, The taste of the Swiss alps in Raclette and much, much more.

Leeds Bread Co-op, Holmfirth Cheese Shop and The Cure will be bringing produce on Saturday and Sunday only.

As well as food galore the weekend features live music and DJs.

  Nayma Choma Kenyan Barbecue stall

    Nayma Choma Kenyan Barbecue stall

    1 of 27
  A youngster tucks in to one of the unique deserts on offer at the festival.

    A youngster tucks in to one of the unique deserts on offer at the festival.

    2 of 27
  Chow Down Food and Drink Festival, Piece Hall, Halifax.

    Chow Down Food and Drink Festival, Piece Hall, Halifax.

    3 of 27
  Queue for the waffles and pancakes

    Queue for the waffles and pancakes

    4 of 27
  Youngsters tuck in to some of the unique deserts on offer at the festival.

    Youngsters tuck in to some of the unique deserts on offer at the festival.

    5 of 27
  Chow Down Food and Drink Festival, Piece Hall, Halifax.

    Chow Down Food and Drink Festival, Piece Hall, Halifax.

    6 of 27
  Chow Down Food and Drink Festival, Piece Hall, Halifax.

    Chow Down Food and Drink Festival, Piece Hall, Halifax.

    7 of 27
  Chow Down Food and Drink Festival, Piece Hall, Halifax.

    Chow Down Food and Drink Festival, Piece Hall, Halifax.

    8 of 27
  Nayma Choma Kenyan Barbecue stall.

    Nayma Choma Kenyan Barbecue stall.

    9 of 27
  Youngsters relax on the garden swing at the festival.

    Youngsters relax on the garden swing at the festival.

    10 of 27
  Cheeseballs on offer from the Ballboxt trailer.

    Cheeseballs on offer from the Ballboxt trailer.

    11 of 27
  Beers in high demand at the festival.

    Beers in high demand at the festival.

    12 of 27
  Chow Down Food and Drink Festival, Piece Hall, Halifax.

    Chow Down Food and Drink Festival, Piece Hall, Halifax.

    13 of 27
  Jura Whisky served from one of the bars at the festival.

    Jura Whisky served from one of the bars at the festival.

    14 of 27
  Chow Down Food and Drink Festival, Piece Hall, Halifax.

    Chow Down Food and Drink Festival, Piece Hall, Halifax.

    15 of 27
  Staff from the vegan Donner Summer stall.

    Staff from the vegan Donner Summer stall.

    16 of 27
  Manjit's Kitchen in their converted horse trailer.

    Manjit's Kitchen in their converted horse trailer.

    17 of 27
  Preparation at one of the stalls at the festival.

    Preparation at one of the stalls at the festival.

    18 of 27
  A taste of Greece at the festival.

    A taste of Greece at the festival.

    19 of 27
  A short wait for the Pizza Bus: Gemma Lancaster, Ed Hamton and their son Jesse relax in the huge Chow Down deck chair.

    A short wait for the Pizza Bus: Gemma Lancaster, Ed Hamton and their son Jesse relax in the huge Chow Down deck chair.

    20 of 27
  Chow Down Food and Drink Festival, Piece Hall, Halifax.

    Chow Down Food and Drink Festival, Piece Hall, Halifax.

    21 of 27
  Ice cream still going down well at the sunny festival.

    Ice cream still going down well at the sunny festival.

    22 of 27
  Gemma Lancaster, Ed Hamton and their son Jesse relax in the huge Chow Down deck chair.

    Gemma Lancaster, Ed Hamton and their son Jesse relax in the huge Chow Down deck chair.

    23 of 27
  Chow Down Food and Drink Festival, Piece Hall, Halifax.

    Chow Down Food and Drink Festival, Piece Hall, Halifax.

    24 of 27
  A short wait for the Pizza Bus.

    A short wait for the Pizza Bus.

    25 of 27
  Chow Down Food and Drink Festival, Piece Hall, Halifax.

    Chow Down Food and Drink Festival, Piece Hall, Halifax.

    26 of 27
  Chow Down Food and Drink Festival, Piece Hall, Halifax

    Chow Down Food and Drink Festival, Piece Hall, Halifax.

    27 of 27
