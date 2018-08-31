Food festival kicks off in style at The Piece Hall with new stalls to sample

Chow Down is back for a third delicious weekend with award-winning food stalls, music and bars.

The festival opened at noon today with crowds flocking to The Piece Hall in Halifax for an afternoon in the sun. The festival is open until 10pm tonight, then 11am-10pm on Saturday and 11am-7pm Sunday 11am-7pm.

This weekend’s line-up features multi-award-winning street food champions Manjit’s Kitchen, Holy Crab and Soul Shack.

You can be chomping down on Chilli Paneer Wraps, Proper Jerk Chicken, Crab balls, Oysters, Steak Sandwiches, Pizza, Chicken wings, The taste of the Swiss alps in Raclette and much, much more.

Leeds Bread Co-op, Holmfirth Cheese Shop and The Cure will be bringing produce on Saturday and Sunday only.

As well as food galore the weekend features live music and DJs.