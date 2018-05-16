Load mobile navigation
Miriam's Kitchen Table rewards investors with free coffee

A fine arts graduate who got the taste for serving up fabulous food by running supper clubs from home has taken the step of opening her own cafe

  1. Miriam's Kitchen Table cafe on North Road, Kirkburton
  2. Miriam's Kitchen Table cafe on North Road, Kirkburton
  3. The cafe has 24 covers and is based in premises previously used as a vintage clothes shop.
  4. To fund Miriam’s Kitchen Table, she sold “coffee bonds” to investors who paid £1,000 to support the business
  5. Miriam's Kitchen Table cafe on North Road, Kirkburton
  6. Miriam said: “I had all my customers – over 500 followers from the supper clubs – so I decided to keep the name ‘My Kitchen Table’.
  7. As well as serving Darkwoods Coffee, the cafe uses bread from artisan bakery Roger’s Bread
  8. The decor in Miriam’s Kitchen includes her paintings of Raphaella and Milli
  9. Miriam's Kitchen Table cafe on North Road, Kirkburton
  10. The cafe serves Darkwoods Coffee
  11. The menu includes healthy lunches and brunches with “lots of things on toast”
  12. Miriam's Kitchen Table cafe on North Road, Kirkburton
  13. Miriam Leece got the taste for serving up fabulous food by running supper clubs from home - and has now opened her own cafe.
