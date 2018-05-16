Miriam's Kitchen Table rewards investors with free coffee

What's OngalleryMiriam's Kitchen Table rewards investors with free coffeeA fine arts graduate who got the taste for serving up fabulous food by running supper clubs from home has taken the step of opening her own cafe ShareBySamantha Gildea18:01, 16 MAY 2018Miriam's Kitchen Table cafe on North Road, Kirkburton1 of 13Miriam's Kitchen Table cafe on North Road, Kirkburton2 of 13The cafe has 24 covers and is based in premises previously used as a vintage clothes shop.3 of 13To fund Miriam’s Kitchen Table, she sold “coffee bonds” to investors who paid £1,000 to support the business4 of 13Miriam's Kitchen Table cafe on North Road, Kirkburton5 of 13Miriam said: “I had all my customers – over 500 followers from the supper clubs – so I decided to keep the name ‘My Kitchen Table’.6 of 13As well as serving Darkwoods Coffee, the cafe uses bread from artisan bakery Roger’s Bread7 of 13The decor in Miriam’s Kitchen includes her paintings of Raphaella and Milli8 of 13Miriam's Kitchen Table cafe on North Road, Kirkburton9 of 13The cafe serves Darkwoods Coffee10 of 13The menu includes healthy lunches and brunches with “lots of things on toast”11 of 13Miriam's Kitchen Table cafe on North Road, Kirkburton12 of 13Miriam Leece got the taste for serving up fabulous food by running supper clubs from home - and has now opened her own cafe.13 of 13More OnHuddersfield