Load mobile navigation

Nostalgia: Do you want bits with 'em?

Memories of our local chippies

What's On

Huddersfield folk love their fish and chips!

There's also the great fish butty, the battered sausage, the fishcake, scollops, mushy peas and curry sauce plus we all know the proper name for the greatest extra is 'bits' - not 'scraps' or 'dubs' or even, according to Wikipedia, 'gribbles' in the south west.

And don't forget the frustration of being behind the person ordering 'eight times with a pickled egg.'

We've dug into our picture archive to bring you some old images of the local chippies that still thrive in the town and surrounding districts.

What's your favourite order and do they really taste better straight out of the paper on the way home?

Feel free to share your memories of the best fish and chip shops in Huddersfield.

  1. Tony Wells of Lindley Fish bar delivering free fish and chips to the Evening Mission Cafe at Huddersfield Methodist Mission, Lord Street. November, 2013

    Tony pictured with Evening Mission Cafe volunteers, l to r, Julie Leadbeater, Tony Wells, Christine Heeley, John Hartley, Alison Lobb and Chermagne Barnachea.

    1 of 20

  2. Rugby players the Moscow Magicians were due to play a challenge match at Fartown but several members of the team found time to visit the Pennine Hilton hotel at Ainley Top, where chef Richard Dunn bypassed caviare and vodka and served them traditional fish and chips. Richard is pictured with (from left) Gennadiy Sazonov, Dmitriy Zaruba, interpreter Konovalova Natalya, Sergey Karnayev and Andrey Stotskiy. 1991

    2 of 20

  3. Staff from Grove Fisheries on Huddersfield Road Skelmanthorpe served fish and chips all day and evening in their pyjamas to raise funds for Children In Need (left to right) Adelle Robinson, Jayne Thorpe, with proprietor, Bob Dosanjh. November 2012

    3 of 20

  4. Fish and chips in old Examiner newspaper, Chef James Whitwam left and Christine Smith sample Towns Fish and chips. August 2008

    4 of 20

  5. Compo's Cafe Fish and Chip shop of the year nomination: Home on the range... shop assistant Tracie Hawkins serves up another portion of fish and chips. June 2004

    5 of 20

  6. Chris Denton outside Denby Dale Fisheries. August 2003

    6 of 20

  7. Olde England Fisheries in the town centre. January 2006

    7 of 20

  8. Fish and chips Jane Ibbotson at the New Bridge chippy Slaithwaite tucks into her chips. March 2007

    8 of 20

  9. Service at Harry Heywood's chippy on Manchester Road, Linthwaite by new owner, Actor Adam Fogarty and business partner, Ian Keogh. (left). July 2007

    9 of 20

  10. Harry Heywood's Fish and Chip shop. July 2007

    10 of 20

  11. Elite Fisheries, Westgate - Yousef Mohammed (proprietor). October 2005

    11 of 20

  12. Elite Fisheries, Westgate - Susan Edwards (manager). October 2005

    12 of 20

  13. Compo's Cafe Fish and Chip shop of the year nomination: Regular customer John Renshaw travels from Stockport for his Fish Chips and peas from the Parkhead restaurant. August 2004

    13 of 20

  14. Chip shop fire at Lockwood, Huddersfield. July 1952

    14 of 20

  15. Alan's Fish and Chip Shop, Mirfield. February 2007

    15 of 20

  16. Mobile Fish and Chip Shop, Kirkheaton. November 1948

    16 of 20

  17. Kirkheaton's New Road fish and chip shop was run by Bill Hartley and his assistants in 1983 were Margaret Stacey (centre) and Janet Turner.

    17 of 20

  18. Olive Buckley (right) and daughter in law Sandra running local chip shop, Grange Moor, 1981

    18 of 20

  19. National chip week - Jean Randle (left) and Christine Hirst of Olde England Fisheries, New Street, Huddersfield. February 2009

    19 of 20

  20. Greaves House Fisheries was one of two chip shops in Lepton in 1980. Here Julie Mallinson and Anna Keely serve with a smile. Note the prices: a piece of battered cod was a just 26p and a bag of chips was a measly 14p.

    20 of 20
More On
Comments
Huddersfield town centreNostalgia: Do you want bits with 'em?Memories of our local chippies
Food & DrinkPlans approved to turn Hoults Wine Merchants into Huddersfield's first wine bar and shopOwner Rob Hoult wants to turn part of the St John's Road shop into a "grown up" but "down-to-earth" wine bar
HolmfirthEyewitness to 'Britain's Roswell' to reveal explosive new information at Holmfirth UFO conferenceSteve Longero will discuss two 'brand new events' that took place during the 1980 Rendlesham Forest incident
Kirklees Light RailwayCatch the train to Santa's grotto with Kirklees Light Railway this ChristmasSanta Specials are booking up fast already - and it's only September
HuddersfieldFirst look around new Huddersfield town centre cafe Heavenly DessertsThe posh pudding parlour will open its doors to the public at noon on Saturday September 15
Kirklees Light RailwayCatch the train to Santa's grotto with Kirklees Light Railway this ChristmasSanta Specials are booking up fast already - and it's only September
Huddersfield town centreNostalgia: Do you want bits with 'em?Memories of our local chippies
Food & DrinkPlans approved to turn Hoults Wine Merchants into Huddersfield's first wine bar and shopOwner Rob Hoult wants to turn part of the St John's Road shop into a "grown up" but "down-to-earth" wine bar
RastrickWhat to look forward to at Rastrick Beer Festival 2018Eighth annual festival will have beers, cider, a Prosecco bar - and lots more
What's OnShama Balti
David WagnerDavid Wagner turned up unannounced at a Huddersfield school to serve toast to the childrenHeartwarming gesture at Dalton School brings tears to people's eyes
CalderdaleMasked gang threaten to stab family's children - then try battering down house door in terrifying 3am raidGang demanded keys to VW Golf R parked outside
Kirklees Magistrates CourtThe 46 drunks, thieves, yobs who attack police and LITTER droppers convicted over eight daysThey all appeared before Kirklees magistrates court in August and were convicted for various crimes
HuddersfieldLive: Huddersfield breaking news, M62 and travel for Wednesday September 12Latest updates on news, traffic, travel and weather in and around town
Kirklees Magistrates CourtWoman appears in court accused of murdering David BaxterThe 59-year-old died from head injuries after being attacked at his Elmwood Avenue flat on Saturday
Aaron MooyHuddersfield Town star Aaron Mooy to play part in free-flowing attacking approachNew Australia coach brings fresh ideas
West Yorkshire NewsAlleged Hustler magazine thief 'grabbed shopkeeper by the scruff of his neck as he tried to stop him'Daniel Lashington claims he'd paid for his £6.99 copy of Hustler at the Hillhouse newsagents
NewsomePolice car on blue light emergency call involved in road collision in NewsomeOne person was taken to hospital following the crash on a busy road this morning
Kirklees Light RailwayCatch the train to Santa's grotto with Kirklees Light Railway this ChristmasSanta Specials are booking up fast already - and it's only September
CalderdaleMasked gang threaten to stab family's children - then try battering down house door in terrifying 3am raidGang demanded keys to VW Golf R parked outside
Top Stories
West Yorkshire NewsAlleged Hustler magazine thief 'grabbed shopkeeper by the scruff of his neck as he tried to stop him'Daniel Lashington claims he'd paid for his £6.99 copy of Hustler at the Hillhouse newsagents
Kirklees Magistrates CourtThe 46 drunks, thieves, yobs who attack police and LITTER droppers convicted over eight days
They all appeared before Kirklees magistrates court in August and were convicted for various crimes
David WagnerDavid Wagner turned up unannounced at a Huddersfield school to serve toast to the children
Heartwarming gesture at Dalton School brings tears to people's eyes
NewsomePolice car on blue light emergency call involved in road collision in Newsome
One person was taken to hospital following the crash on a busy road this morning
WeatherWeekend weather for Huddersfield - what's in store for the town?
Your local weather forecast for Saturday, Sunday and next week
Huddersfield Town FCFour Huddersfield Town senior squad members in Elite Development teamValuable match action at Brentford under coach Mark Hudson
CalderdaleMasked gang threaten to stab family's children - then try battering down house door in terrifying 3am raid
Gang demanded keys to VW Golf R parked outside
BatleyInquest opens into death of woman on road outside Fox's Biscuits
Inquest opens into elderly woman's death
Huddersfield town centreOpinion: Kirklees Council's hard line litter enforcement tactic has failed
Kirklees Council gave Kingdom the boot this week
Kirklees Magistrates CourtMan dazed by a phone call from his attacker agreed to drive stolen VW Golf
Leslie Folkard was caught driving the £7,000 vehicle stolen in a burglary at Hartshead Moor
Food & DrinkPlans approved to turn Hoults Wine Merchants into Huddersfield's first wine bar and shop
Owner Rob Hoult wants to turn part of the St John's Road shop into a "grown up" but "down-to-earth" wine bar
Kirklees Magistrates CourtHungarian man faces deportation over his repeated efforts to return to Dewsbury
Armando Stevanovis said he purposely avoided border control to enter the UK illegally three times