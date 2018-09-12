Nostalgia: Do you want bits with 'em?

Memories of our local chippies

Huddersfield folk love their fish and chips!

There's also the great fish butty, the battered sausage, the fishcake, scollops, mushy peas and curry sauce plus we all know the proper name for the greatest extra is 'bits' - not 'scraps' or 'dubs' or even, according to Wikipedia, 'gribbles' in the south west.

And don't forget the frustration of being behind the person ordering 'eight times with a pickled egg.'

We've dug into our picture archive to bring you some old images of the local chippies that still thrive in the town and surrounding districts.

What's your favourite order and do they really taste better straight out of the paper on the way home?

Feel free to share your memories of the best fish and chip shops in Huddersfield.