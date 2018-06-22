Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The first ever Cannon Hall Farm Gin festival went so well – the dates have been announced for two more.

So, there’s the chance to enjoy some summer nights with fantastic company and terrific gins on Saturday, July 7 and Saturday, August 11.

The event promises, inevitably, to be bigger and better than ever with more bars, more live music and more entertainment.

As well as the chance to taste from a huge variety of gins, (including many made in Yorkshire), there will be a great party atmosphere with live music, tasty food prepared by the farm’s chefs and a gin cocktail bar.

Guests, who must be over 18 and be able to prove it, will be able to meet distillers, try free samples and learn more about the gins they produce.

And you’ll also have the opportunity to take home a bottle or two of your favourites from our on-site bottle shop.

Tickets include: entry, free Cannon Hall Farm gin glass, handy gin guide.

On the evening, G&Ts and cocktails will be available on a token system to make everything quick and easy for customers.

Tokens are £5 each with one token paying for a single measure of gin, garnish and a mixer and two tokens paying for a gin cocktail.

They will be available for purchase at the event with cash/card or punters can save time and collect their tokens as they arrive by pre-ordering online when you buy your tickets.

The gin festival takes place on July 7 and August 11 (6.30pm-11.30pm). Tickets must be pre-booked for this event so ensure you have selected the correct date when you check out.

Tickets are priced at £14 per person (with £1 booking fee per ticket).