The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Nothing says 'I love you' louder than sharing a Greggs pasty with your dear partner.

We might be joking but Britain's most popular bakery chain aren't kidding about their Valentine's Day candlelit dinner.

For a mere £15 you'll both get a four-course set menu and a bottle of prosecco.

And all - or most - of your Greggs favourites will be on the menu.

The catch is it's only taking place in a select few Greggs; the nearest one is Manchester. It's also running at four other Greggs stores in London, Cardiff, Newcastle and Glasgow, the Nottingham Post reports.

But for a Greggs fan it's the ultimate treat and your friends will be jealous.

The promotions is being run in conjunction with online restaurant booking service Open Table.

Greggs will be taking reservations via Open Table from February 7. Expect a stampede for this one-off event.

A spokesperson for Greggs and Open Table said: "This is the ultimate treat for the Greggs fan in your life. The menu is designed entirely from your favourite Greggs products but given a special Valentine’s twist.

"Sausage rolls and romance can go hand in hand. Whether you’re on a first date or have been married for 30 years, we guarantee it will be a night to remember."