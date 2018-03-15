Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Since it’s multi-million-pound transformation, the Piece Hall in Halifax has attracted national attention. Deservedly so, as the unique 18th century cloth merchants’ marketplace has the wow factor in bucketfuls.

It re-opened in August last year and is home to around 30 independent businesses, including restaurants and bars. At Christmas it was a focal point in the town and over the Easter holidays it will be hosting all manner of special events. Visit thepiecehall.co.uk for details.

In it’s previous life, the Piece Hall was very much a daytime venue, but it’s now the smart place to go in the evening. Not only does the interior courtyard look spectacular, with its atmospheric lighting and water features, it also has a fashionable gin bar and two restaurants (one, attached to the adjacent Square Chapel, is not strictly in the Piece Hall, but accessible from it).

The arcade level of the building houses the smart, contemporary restaurant Elder. It offers a tapas-style menu (although staff don’t refer to it as that) of sharing plates and a huge range of wines and beers.

Because the Piece Hall was designed to accommodate individual cloth traders in small units, the building has little depth and consequently Elder is a long and narrow restaurant. Fronted with beautiful arched windows, it has a clean, crisp and light interior. The chefs work in plain sight at one end of the room, while diners can choose from bar seats, banquettes or high tables.

We called in one weekday lunchtime, after wandering around the Piece Hall snapping photographs to show relatives what £19m can do, and discovered that Elder, which opened seven months ago, already has a loyal following – almost every table in the main part of the restaurant was occupied.

A few weeks earlier we’d scrutinised the menu from the exterior of the building and weren’t entirely sure how it worked. But a helpful waiter (all the staff were really friendly and chatty) explained that we should select an item each from the meat and fish or specials section and then look for a suitable accompaniment. It’s a sort of mix-and-match concept, whereby diners create their own complete meals. Apparently, at the end of the month the restaurant has plans to aid this process with some new dishes and advice from chefs on flavour combinations.

I’m always heartened when a restaurant menu has a few carefully-selected dishes, freshly cooked, rather than pages and pages of food designed to tick all boxes – food that inevitably must make the unedifying journey from freezer to microwave. Elder specialises in the best of British food and was offering a choice of cured salmon, braised beef rump, hay-smoked pork loin, lamb shoulder (from the main menu) and beetroot & horseradish fritters, confit duck and fava bean hummus, to team with roast beetroot, mushrooms and artichoke puree, sauteed cauliflower, honey roast root veg, winter slaw or roasted baby potatoes. Portions are starter or small mains sized. The menu also offers cold meats and cheeses from artisan producers and a small selection of nibbles such as homemade pickles and sourdough toast with dripping.

We selected four dishes to share: braised beef rump with green peppercorns (£8.50), beetroot fritters with prune and mustard dip (£5.50), sauteed cauliflower (£4.95) and baby roast potatoes (£2.75). Our nibble of choice was a portion of sourdough toast with beef dripping, anchovy, roast garlic and thyme (£3.50).

The beef, mainly consumed by the Man-in-Charge, was succulent and tender with just a hint of spicy heat from the peppercorns. My fritters, prettily pink on the plate, also had a kick – from the horseradish and mustard – and were moist and flavourful. The cauliflower was a revelation of lemony and miso umami. Only the potatoes, we felt, let the meal down, and only because they were, to our tastebuds, over-salted. Over years of dining out I’ve found this to be a common complaint and Elder is by no means alone in applying an excess of seasoning. I’ve been to restaurants where nearly every dish sparkled with crystals of sea salt liberally sprinkled on top. As we’re a nation of hypertensives, it’s time that chefs stopped to think about the health of their diners. Please put salt in table top cellars, not on top of the food.

However, that was our only slight grouse in an otherwise lovely lunch, consumed in a lovely, historic and picturesque venue. What could be finer than sitting at a decorative window, eating fine food and gazing out at £19m worth of renovations?

At a first glance Elder doesn’t appear to cater much for vegetarians, but the specials had two veggie dishes and any of the six vegetables and sides on offer would be more than suitable. However, I don’t think I’d recommend this as a family diner for those with young children. It’s very much a grown-up place.

Elder is a first restaurant for married couple Lisa Jakimciw and Justin Thomas, but they’re certainly not newcomers to the catering industry. Before taking the plunge they ran pop-up eateries around the country and a supper club in their front room. Their experience is evident in both the menu selection and the slick kitchen to table service.

Elder Restaurant and Bar

Piece Hall, Halifax

thisiselder.com

01422 414445

Open: Monday to Friday - 7.30am to 10pm; Saturday - 9am to 11pm; Sunday - 10.30am to 10pm.

Disabled access: Yes.

The bill: £28.50 inc drinks

Would you go back? Yes.