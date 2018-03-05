Today, Monday, March 5 marks the beginning of National Pie Week - a celebration of the humble and versatile dish.
There are lots of sweet and savoury fillings you can include in a pie, and it also makes for an impressive, yet comforting, dinner for all the family.
We've rounded up some delicious recipes you can make at home.
Steak and Ale Pie
Ingredients
400g pack diced beef
1 large onion
300ml brown ale, such as North Bridge Brown Ale
150ml water
1 beef stock cube
1 dessert spoon tomato purée
375g pack Ready Rolled Puff Pastry
Salt and white pepper
A little sunflower oil
A little milk
Method:
- Peel, halve and chop the onion into small chunks.
- In a large saucepan, heat a little oil.
- Add the beef and the chopped onions and sauté until browned.
- Add the ale, water, tomato purée and crumble over the beef stock.
- Season with a little salt and some white pepper.
- Bring to the boil, cover and cook on a low heat for 45 minutes until the beef is tender.
- Pre-heat the oven to 200°C/400°F/Gas Mark 6.
- Transfer the meat and gravy to an oblong pie dish.
- Unroll the pastry and place over the top, cutting to fit, then crimp the edges and make a couple of cuts in the top to allow the steam to escape.
- Brush over some milk.
- Bake in the oven for 20-25 minutes until the pastry is risen and golden.
Cheese, pickle and potato pie
Ingredients
50g chilled butter, plus extra for greasing, chopped
500g shortcrust pastry block
600g King Edward potatoes, peeled and chopped
3 tbsp Branston Original Pickle
150g Pilgrims Choice Mature cheese, cubed
1 egg, beaten
Ground white pepper
Serve with salad or steamed green vegetables
Method:
- Preheat the oven to 180°C/Gas Mark 4.
- Grease a 26cm x 20cm pie dish with butter.
- On a lightly floured surface, roll out a third of the pastry to the size of the top for the pie, using the dish as a guide and going a little larger, then chill.
- Roll out the remaining pastry and line the dish with it. Make a few pinpricks in the bottom with a fork. Chill, cling filmed, for 15 minutes, and then bake for 5 minutes, covering just the bottom with an oval of tin oil.
- Meanwhile, place the potatoes in a large saucepan of cold water and bring to the boil. Simmer for 10 minutes, then drain and season with pepper.
- Fill the pastry case with half the potatoes, leaving a couple of gaps. Add dots of the Branston Pickle, butter and half the Pilgrims Choice Mature cheese, then repeat the process with the remaining potatoes, butter, cheese and pickle.
- Top with the pastry lid and seal the edges by making a pattern around with the back of a fork, brush the top with the beaten egg. Bake for 25-30 minutes, until golden and serve immediately or chilled.
Lamb Shank Shepherd’s Pie
Ingredients
For the braise:
4 lamb shanks approx 350g-400g each
2 carrots peeled
2 sticks of celery
2 medium white onions, peeled and split
2 bay leafs
2 sprigs thyme
1 bottle of good quality red wine
100g tomato purée
1tbsp Lea and Perrins
2 cloves garlic, cracked
For the diced vegetables:
3 carrots
2 onions medium white
2 sticks celery
1 leek, white only
100g butter
For the mash:
1kg Maris Piper Pots
100g butter
2 egg yokes
Method:
- Heat oven to 190°C. Season the lamb shanks with salt and pepper and sear in a frying pan, colour all over.
- Place the shanks in a large casserole dish, or a deep roasting tin, de-glaze the frying pan with a little of the red wine. Place the onion, celery, carrot, garlic, bay and thyme in with the shanks, cover with the red wine, top up with water or lamb stock if you have it, (this is not essential).
- Place a lid on and cook in an oven at 190°C for about three hours or until the lamb is falling from the bone.
- Now start the diced vegetables, cut the onion, carrot, leek and celery into a 1 ½ cm dice square. Once cut, sweat the onion, celery and carrot down in the butter, once the carrot is cooked, stir in the leeks and take off the heat. Leave to one side.
- Once the lamb is cooked remove from the cooking liquor, allow to cool a little. In the meantime, strain the cooking liquor through a sieve and place back on the heat and bring to the boil. Skim off any fat or impurities and reduce down to about 400ml liquid - this will take a long time, about one hour.
- While the liquid is reducing shred the lamb off the bone, it should just fall apart. Peel the potatoes, wash and dice into one inch cut, bring to just under the boil in heavily salted water and strain. Start again, cook the potatoes until just tender, strain and mash add salt, white pepper, butter and the egg yolks.
- Once the cooking liquor has reduced add the tomato purée and Lea and Perrins and bring back to the boil. The liquor should coat the back of a spoon.
- Now fold in the shredded lamb and the cooked diced vegetables, place in a two inch deep baking dish, level out and top with the mashed potato bake in the oven until the mash topping takes on colour and is starting to go crisp.