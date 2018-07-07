Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Diners have known it for a while but now it’s official – Harvey’s Bar & Kitchen is the best in Huddersfield.

Examiner readers have voted the eatery in Penistone Road, Fenay Bridge, the Best Pub/Grill in the People’s Choice Awards 2018.

Over the last few years Harvey’s has become one of the Huddersfield area’s most popular places to eat and drink.

So successful has it been that it wasn’t long before demand was such that in 2017 it completed a full refurbishment of its restaurant to create three levels for dining, including a mezzanine with glass balcony overlooking the main dining area and featuring cosy booths constructed from reclaimed materials.

The Shepherd’s Arms, which also has an excellent reputation for fine dining, came in second place.

Harvey’s Bar & Kitchen serves a variety of lagers, wines, cocktails and champagnes. But it is the kitchen that excels serving delicious fresh food including tapas, steaks, burgers and sharing plates.

The best dish is the Tapas Board of Belly Pork, Crispy Avocado and Wild Mushrooms on toast and the venue’s stand-out feature is the upstairs dining area and mezzanine/balcony tables.

You can find Harvey’s at 1, Penistone Road, Fenay Bridge, HD8 0AS. Contact them on 01484 309 827, visit harveysbarkitchen.co.uk, or find them on Facebook @Harveysbarkitchen.

