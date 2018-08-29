Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The UK's fastest growing artisan dessert cafe is opening a parlour in Huddersfield .

A disused shop in John William Street has been converted in to a Heavenly Desserts outlet, with the new cafe set to open on Saturday September 15.

The franchise is famous for its tasty pancakes, waffles, fondants, cakes and artisan slices. All of which can be washed down with a wide range of teas, coffees and soft drinks.

The manager of the new store, entrepreneur Hanif Patel, got a taste for Heavenly Desserts when he visited one of their other venues.

He said: “Heavenly Desserts offers something different and was by far the best dessert venue I had experienced both in terms of the dishes served and the service from its staff.

"We are all now excited to be in the final stages of preparation ahead of our grand launch.”

The store opening will mean 22 new jobs for Huddersfield in a variety of roles.

Simon Robinson, regional manager for Heavenly Desserts said the new team "will undergo intensive artisan dessert training ahead of our opening so that every waffle, pancake and sliced cake is picture perfect.”

Huddersfield's firs Heavenly Desserts joins outlets in Blackburn, Bradford, Birmingham, Derby, Leicester, Liverpool, Loughborough, Nottingham, Northampton, Oxford and Preston.

The cafe will be open every day from 12 noon to 12 midnight.