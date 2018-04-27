Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

In recent months I’ve done a few restaurant reviews on Wednesday evenings.

Some of those were exceptionally quiet and on one occasion we doubled the amount of diners when the two of us walked in.

Not so at Meze in Brighouse town centre.

It was busy, boosted by the fact there was a large party in.

This Turkish and Greek restaurant has now been going for 14 years and has become well established with a good reputation.

In recent times it’s expanded by knocking through into a neighbouring property so it now has a presence at the bottom of Huddersfield Road as well as on Bethel Street.

It looks smart on the outside and has a roomy feel inside and from the moment you walk in you’re made to feel ‘at home.’

Staff are friendly, attentive, quick to give any advice and, even better, quick to bring a jug of water if you ask for one.

The menu is easy to read with plenty on it. You’re spoiled for choice from the word go.

And on weekdays there’s a special deal for just about any two courses on the menu for £15.95 per person.

Wife Ruth and I decided to share a Meze Platter featuring several dips. These were tzatziki (yogurt, cucumber, mint and garlic), houmous (chick peas, garlic and lemon juice), ezme (fresh tomato, chilli, peppers, garlic, onion and olive oil), tarator (carrot puree, yogurt, cumin, garlic and olive oil) and taramasalata (smoked cod roe and lemon juice).

And that’s just the beginning of this starter for there was also a couple of slices of grilled spicy Turkish sucuk sausage, halloumi cheese, salad, olives, chillies and two decent chunks of fetta.

If I didn’t know better that would be a meal in itself for two … especially at lunchtime.

Presentation was spot on, especially the individual teaspoons for each dip so they wouldn’t all get mixed up.

I’m no big cheese fan but the halloumi and especially the feta were doing their hardest to make me change my ways. No need to fear popping one of the chillies in your mouth – they’re medium and not there to terrify the tastebuds. Olives were big and juicy and the dips all great examples of classic recipes from the slight kick of the ezme to the smoothness of the tarator.

For mains Ruth had lamb and feta, slow roasted tender lamb joint topped with spinach, onion, mint, feta cheese and red wine sauce while I went for beef stifado, an authentic Greek dish of tender slow cooked beef with onions, red wine, cinnamon, fresh tomato and white wine vinegar.

The lamb sure was tender and the spinach smooth with the feta making a welcome comeback after the starter. This felt a very ‘rich’ dish.

The stifado is one for meat lovers with large chunks of beef in a sauce not shy on flavour and served with potatoes that had been sautéed with garlic and herbs. Now that’s one to try at home.

Other classic dishes include kebabs, kleftiko (a tender joint of lamb on the bone, oven cooked slowly with garlic, herbs and red wine) and moussaka, layers of aubergine, courgette, potatoes and minced lamb, topped with a creamy bechamel cheese sauce.

Hardly any room for dessert but we felt compelled to share the baklava, pastry made of layers of filo filled with chopped nuts and sweetened and held together with syrup or honey. It sure was oozy.

Now I’ll let you into a secret about that extension.

The idea was to use it to make a bigger kitchen but when they opened it up the size and space was ideal as a restaurant so they dug down deep in the cellar and decided to put a huge kitchen down there instead.

So now you know.

Meze

5 Bethel Street, Brighouse. West Yorkshire. HD6 1JR

Phone: 01484 722778

Website: www.mezerestaurant.co.uk

Opening hours: Sunday to Thursday

12pm-8.30pm (last food order); Friday and

Saturday 12pm-9.30pm (last food order).

Children: Yes

Disabled access: Access (just one step) and a toilet

The bill: £49.10

Would you go back? Yes