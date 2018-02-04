The video will start in 8 Cancel

British Yorkshire pudding day falls on Sunday and the most obvious way to celebrate it is by making some of these perfect accompaniments to your Sunday roast.

This recipe comes from Examiner chef Stephen Jackson.

Ingredients:

100g plain flour

2 free-range eggs

275ml milk

pinch of Maldon salt

60g lard or 60ml vegetable oil, for cooking

Instructions:

Sift the flour into a bowl, and add the salt. Make a well in the flour. Beat the eggs, and whisk in gently, allowing the flour to slowly fall into the egg mixture (this avoids lumps).

As the mixture thickens, add the milk gradually, bringing the whole lot to a smooth batter, the consistency of thick double cream.

Refrigerate for at least 45 minutes (this is vital - it allows the gluten to expand and makes for a lighter pudding).

Preheat the oven as hot as it will go, and spoon a little lard into your pudding tin. It should be smoking hot. Pour in the batter to about 2/3 of the way up, and bake, undisturbed, for 20-25 minutes until risen and golden.

Give your Yorkshire pudding a novel twist

(Image: Timitrius/Flickr)

With my puds I like to sometimes add a blob of stuffing in the base, or occasionally chives into the batter, but I keep it simple, mostly.

I love toad in the hole, and have made it with sausages, meatballs and black pudding before now.

But the classic is a rich onion gravy (I often take mine with a little splash of raspberry vinegar, too).

It's also nice to drizzle with honey or golden syrup, or even sugar and lemon like pancakes.

Don't be afraid to experiment

(Image: Gazette Live)

I think most things would be worth a try, frankly. Even now I'm thinking about Indian spices.

Or chocolate buttons. Or chorizo.... Tradition, whilst honourable, can often hold back creativity. We should all experiment!