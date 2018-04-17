Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Honley sure is one lucky village when it comes to food.

It’s already blessed with several good restaurants ... and now another has appeared which will give you a taste of food that has its origins in several countries.

For Savaro specialises in Levant cuisine, and that’s a catch-all term which includes culinary classics from countries such as Cyprus, Egypt, Iraq, Israel, Jordan,

Lebanon, Palestine, Syria and Turkey. The food at Savaro is mainly from Syria and Lebanon.

The owners of this restaurant, which is named after a grain which we would know as bulgur wheat, have taken over the large restaurant on Church Street once occupied by Fire and Ice.

They hail from Syria and you’re sure of the warmest of welcomes. They are proud of their food and eager for you to love it.

The restaurant’s website says it has “a vision of food that is simple, wholesome and tasty.”

We’ll certainly second that.

And although spices and herbs are used, this style of cooking is all about taste and texture - many of them subtly blended - rather than power or, as in the case of your hottest curries, overpowering.

And as we were to discover on this culinary trip, presentation is high up on the agenda too.

It’s a spacious restaurant with a tiled floor and, with the flickering candles, photos and lanterns, it certainly sets an ambience to go with the food.

For starters we had Fatayer Jebenne (£5.99), a combination of feta cheese, haloumi, mozzarella and mint on top of freshly made pastry and Marina (£5.99) which is Lebanese bread filled with minced meat, onions, garlic, tomatoes and crushed chilli peppers.

The Marina comes with a garlic dip that’s so light it’s not far off a foam yet is full-on garlic flavour, while the meat does have a chilli kick to it. The bread is certainly light but not as light as the Fatayer which is a cheese lovers dream and the pomegranate sprinkled over gave it an irresistible appeal.

Mains were Chicken Shawerma (£12.99), spice marinated chicken cooked on a vertical spit served with salad and rice; Mashawi Mix (£13.99), a mix of shish tawouk (diced chicken with garlic and lemons), shekaf (grilled lamb with parsley) and kebab with potato slices and a third dish which was Maqloobe (£12.99) lightly fried eggplants cooked with chicken breast and rice and topped with nuts.

The Shawerma is finely chopped chicken served with rice that was both fragrant and delicate ... it gave rice a new dimension we’d not tasted before.

The Mashawi Mix is for meat lovers with both the marinated chicken and lamb so tender yet so distinctly flavoured. It’s all about layers of flavour with this kind of food - it’s out to caress the tastebuds, not pummel them into submission.

The Maqloobe is an upside down dish and shows that eggplant - that’s aubergine to you and me - should be used far more in cooking. Again, the rice was a delight.

For deserts we had Swar El Sit (£4.99), baked filo dough bracelet stuffed with nuts and pistachios and sprinkled with syrup and Halawet El Beyt (£4.99), homemade whipped cream on a base of coffee soaked biscuits topped with pistachios.

Both as sweet as they sound but far from heavy. The filo oozed the syrup out with each bite while you could taste the coffee in the Halawet El Beyt and the cream was whipped to just the right side of thickness.

Authentic music played all night and you can’t help but get into the atmosphere of the place.

Service was warm, welcoming and very friendly.

As I said, the Holme Valley is a great place to be if you love your food.

Savaro

7-13 Church Street, Honley

Phone: 01484 301670

Website: www.savaro.co.uk

Opening hours: Closed Tuesday. Monday and Wednesday to Saturday 5pm-10pm and Sunday 4pm-9pm.

Children: Yes.

Disabled access: Good access and spacious inside with disabled toilet.

The bill: £51.20.

Would you go back? Yes.