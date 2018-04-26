The video will start in 8 Cancel

It's that time of the year again for hay fever sufferers where you just can't stop sneezing or rubbing your eyes.

Even though the pollen count is quite low at the moment, it's expected to increase over the coming weeks.

Which means it's time for sufferers to get prepared.

Hay fever is typically caused by pollen or dust and comes in different types. Tree pollen can be triggered between February and May.

Grass pollen is formerly called 'seasonal allergic rhinitis' and occurs between mid-May and June.

A lot of people often moan that drinking alcohol makes their hay fever worse - but it could be down to the TYPE of alcohol you're consuming.

It has emerged swapping lager for gin could be your best bet.

Asthma UK suggests drinking clear spirits such as gin or vodka can reduce the symptoms.

75 per cent of sufferers claim that alcohol can make their allergies worse, according to research.

Alcoholic drinks contain histamine and sulphites.

And, worryingly for fans of a pint, these are typically found in darker, fermented drinks like red wine and beer.

Clear spirits like gin and vodka, on the other hand, have a low histamine content.

Some people may be allergic to weeds, the season tends to start in June and ends in September.

You can also buy eye drops and antihistamines from most pharmacies to relieve your symptoms.

In some cases your GP might prescribe steroids.

If steroids and other hay fever treatments don't work, your GP may refer you for immunotherapy.

This means you'll be given small amounts of pollen, as an injection or tablet, to slowly build up your immunity to it.

This kind of treatment usually starts in the winter about three months before the hay fever season begins.