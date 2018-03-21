Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A new dessert parlour is set to open in Huddersfield – creating up to 15 full and part-time jobs.

Barni’s will open its doors early next month in premises previously occupied by lighting company Eden LED at the junction of Bradford Road and Hillhouse Lane, Fartown, to offer mouthwatering treats including waffles, crepes and sodas.

There will also be Belgian chocolate on tap for customers to top up their ice creams and sundaes.

The new business is now recruiting for team members, supervisors and an evening manager for the store, which is currently being fitted-out.

A spokeswoman for the family-run business behind the new shop said: “Applicants must be full of energy, fast-paced with a passion for dessert!

“There are full and part-time roles available. They need to apply ASAP by sending their CV in to recruitment@barnis.co.uk with the role they would like to go for and why they want to work at Barni’s.”

She added: “It’s exciting because the new dessert parlour is in quite a good location. There isn’t really anything like it in the area. You have the luxury of parking on-site and you don’t have to go into the town centre.”

She said Barni’s aimed to create a family-friendly atmosphere, but would also cater to the late-night trade and would introduce a delivery service.

The new dessert parlour is a sister business to Big Momma’s Creperie at the White Rose Centre, Leeds. Its menu of French crepes, Belgian waffles, hot cookie dough and shakes.