Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Food and Drink Festival is back from Thursday August 2, filling St George’s Square with delicious smells, mouth-watering food and a fantastic summer atmosphere.

This year's four-day food extravaganza will boast more than 100 stalls, live music, family activities and more.

Festival regulars may be already plotting which stall they’ll head to first and how to eat everything they fancy without getting so full they need a lie down.

But for newbies, a weekend of exciting food, drink, shopping and entertainment awaits — and year after year, we love to see festival staples return, from buskers entertaining folks while they enjoy a pint of real ale (or two) in the sun to the unusual foods that await visitors.

The festival opening hours are 11am-9pm on Thursday, 10am-10pm Friday and Saturday and 10.30am-5.30pm on Sunday.

First time at the festival? Here's what you can expect.

Here’s what you can expect from this year’s festival:

Mega burgers

(Image: PhotoEye.co.uk)

With Smokin' Blues, Burger Company, Bolster Moor Farm Shop and Pax Burger confirmed for the festival, you’ll never be too far from a flame-grilled juicy burger. Get ready to watch folk battling with a burger as they wander around the festival — or indulge in one yourself!

Great local ales

With The Star Inn, The Bosuns Brewing Company, The Nook Brewhouse, Armitage Bridge Club, Zephyr and Empire Brewing in attendance, real ale and craft beer fans should have plenty of brews to choose from. There's also the 'Udders Orchard Cider Company, which makes cider from Huddersfield's unwanted apples! And don't forget to take part in the festival's Real Ale and Coffee Trail , at venues across the town centre.

Gin, glorious gin

Gin lovers rejoice, you will be well catered for at the festival. The Gintopia bar will be there, as well as Sloemotion, a York firm of sloe gin experts offering handmade delights. Masons Yorkshire Gin have also signed up, as well as the Zephyr Craft Gin Bar. Plenty of choice for a G+T at the festival - and the option to take a treat for yourself home too!

Great live bands

(Image: PhotoEye.co.uk)

It's not just about great food and drink - the four-day festival offers some fantastic live entertainment too. Recent years have seen crowds fill St George's Square to enjoy live music. Bands confirmed for this year include Fishing for Compliments on the Thursday night and rockabilly outfit The Lightnin' Jack's on Sunday at 12.15pm.

A packed St George’s Square

Thursday may feel like the calm before the storm, but from Friday onwards St George’s Square is filled to bursting with people eating, drinking, shopping and having a good time. By lunchtime on Saturday you may have to get a bit strategic to get a beer or your lunch! But it’s a bonus — yes, you may have to queue for food and drinks, but chances you’ll get to see what all the food looks like (and smells like!) because so many people will be wandering around eating all the different dishes! You could even ask them what they think before you order...

Sweet treats

Artisan ice cream and sundaes, sweets, liquorice, fudge, donuts, chocolate fruit kebabs, churros... expect to see a lot of kids (and adults!) on a sugar high over the weekend. And make sure you leave room for dessert!

Street entertainment

From buskers to circus skills, the street performers at Huddersfield Food and Drink Festival always make for a fun atmosphere. Take a pew and listen to a Huddersfield busker while tucking into your lunch. Visit Wish Upon A Sparkle or Paint the People for some fun face painting, and don't miss the fun activities in the Festival's Fairtrade Zone.

Posh cheese, oils and goodies

The festival is a foodie shoppers dream, with cheese stalls, delicatessens and posh oils and vinaigrettes up for grabs, even spicy chilli jam! Luddenden Valley Wines has Yorkshire-made wines and liqueurs, there's award-winning chutney from The Unusual Chutney Company, Holmfirth's Lily Pickles, Yorkshire Drizzle and many more. Take a little piece of the festival home with you — and enjoy some tasty samples along the way.

Exotic bites

The festival boasts food from all over the world — expect to try something new this August. There’s Burmese delights from one of Huddersfield's newest restaurants, Cafe Mandalay, Jamaican jerk chicken, Indian cuisine and street food, more-ish Mexican, duck, wood-fired pizzas and more. The biggest mistake you can make is eating at the first stall that takes your fancy - you’ll soon turn a corner and spot something just as enticing!

Yorkshire favourites

Traditionalists, panic not — if you’re after proper Yorkshire grub, there’s plenty of that too. Pies, hot dogs, local cheeses, Yorkshire-made ice cream, steak sandwiches — you’re spoiled for choice.

Cheeky cocktails

(Image: PhotoEye.co.uk)

Cocktails, mocktails, pimms, prosecco — it’s not just real ale you know. Revolution Bar will have its own stall, as well as Boston Shakers, Bubbles and Punch and Twisted Mojito. If you're a rum fan, don't miss Pirate's Grog Rum, serving aged Honduran rum and more, and as we mentioned earlier, you won't be able to move for gin bars.

The countdown is on to Huddersfield Food and Drink Festival 2018 - and we can't wait!

Whether it's your first time or you're a seasoned professional, remember to drink responsibly, sample as much lovely grub as you can and if it's a hot sunny day, remember the sun cream!