Huddersfield's most popular festival is back for 2018.

And organisers of Huddersfield Food and Drink Festival 2018 are already taking bookings from traders.

Last year's festival in St George's Square saw 125,000 visitors enjoying freshly made food and drink from all corners of the world plus live music and entertainment.

And on Twitter this morning organisers of the festival, Huddersfield Live, announced that it's back from August 2 to 5.

If you produce or sell good food and drink you can book a stall here .

A message on the official Huddersfield Food and Drink Festival site reads: "Huddersfield Live are excited and proud to bring the Food and Drink Festival back in 2018.

"Last year saw the biggest footfall ever, attracting over 125,000 visitors over four festival days.

"The team behind the festival have worked hard to ensure that this year will be even better in many ways..."

Beginning in 2003 as a relatively modest collection of stalls, Huddersfield Food and Drink Festival has become Huddersfield's premier festival attracting hundreds of thousands of visitors to a whole host of stalls selling everything from traditional pies and sausages to spicy African and Asian food and artisan gin.