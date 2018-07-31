Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It’s the calm before the storm in St George’s Square.

The stalls for Huddersfield Food and Drink Festival have appeared ahead of the event’s return on Thursday.

Over the weekend, the square will be bustling with thousands of foodies sampling cuisines from around the world, real ales, cocktails, sweet treats and more.

The four-day event will also feature live music and street entertainment, with fun for all the family in the festival’s Fairtrade Zone.

More than 100 stalls have been confirmed for this year, offering everything from burgers to baltis, jerk chicken to chilli jams plus fine wines and cheeses.

Burmese, Malaysian, Chinese and Thai treats will all be on offer, as well as locally-sourced pies, meats and fresh produce.

Bars will serve up everything from real ales to Pimms, prosecco and cocktails, with town centre bars including Revolution and Zephyr running bars alongside The Star Inn at Folly Hall and the Nook Brewhouse in Holmfirth .

Live music will kick off on the festival stage from Thursday, with bands Razorbach and Storm headlining on Friday and Saturday, with large crowds expected to stay late in the square to enjoy the party atmosphere.

Huddersfield Food and Drink Festival will run August 2-5. This year’s opening hours are 11am-9pm on Thursday, 10am-10pm Friday and Saturday and 10.30am-5.30pm on Sunday.