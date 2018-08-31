Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The people of Huddersfield love curry - and they have the restaurants to back it up too .

The nominees for the English Curry Awards 2018 have been announced and three of them are from Huddersfield .

In total there are 22 categories, ranging from Restaurant of the Year to Best Customer Service.

Two Huddersfield eateries and a catering firm have made the shortlist, with one in the running in two prestigious categories.

Awards aside, our recent round-up of the best Indian food in Huddersfield proves we've got lots of fantastic Indian restaurants and takeaways to be proud of - and wins by these businesses can only further put our town on the curry map

The winners will be announced on September 17 at a black tie awards ceremony at the Copthorne Hotel in Dudley.

The Huddersfield nominees

Shama Balti Indian Restaurant on Bradford Road is the most highly commended Huddersfield restaurant in this years' awards with two nominations.

They picked up nods in the Restaurant of the Year and the Most Wanted Restaurant of the Year categories for Yorkshire and the Humber.

On their website the restaurant boasts they have "hundreds of different unique dishes which can be tailored to suit your needs. There’s a curry for everyone."

Taaj Restaurant and Takeaway in Milnsbridge has been nominated in the best takeaway category for Yorkshire and the Humber.

The restaurant side of the business got a thumbs up from the Examiner when we reviewed it earlier this year and the takeaway seems to be just as impressive.

Tripadvisor reviewer Lizzie Berry commented: "We have been going here since it first opened and are never disappointed.

"Value for money meals with friendly service whether eating in or getting a take away. Long may they remain in business."

Nominated in the Caterer of the Year category for the North of England, Lola Caterers are based in Huddersfield and specialise in cooking for Indian weddings and events.

In addition to their authentic Punjabi cuisine they offer traditional Indian street food in the form of a live jabeli stand, fresh fruit palm trees, a chocolate fountain and popcorn and candyfloss stalls.

The celebrated chefs cater for some of the best known venues around including Hilton Hotels, Cedar Court Hotels and ... ahem ... Leeds United.

Restaurant of the Year (Yorkshire and the Humber)

Shama Balti Indian Restaurant, 274 Bradford Rd, Huddersfield HD1 6LJ

Most Wanted Restaurant of the Year (Yorkshire and the Humber)

Shama Balti Indian Restaurant, 274 Bradford Rd, Huddersfield HD1 6LJ

Takeaway and Home Delivery of the Year (Yorkshire and the Humber)

Taaj Restaurant and Takeaway, 13 Market St, Huddersfield HD3 4ND

Caterer of the Year (North of England)

Lola Caterers, based in Huddersfield

Are there any Huddersfield restaurants, takeaways or caterers that you feel should have made the shortlist? Let us know your favourite by tweeting @BenAbbiss or commenting below.