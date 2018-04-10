Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A bid has been made to refurbish a Huddersfield town centre restaurant.

Turtle Bay on King Street wants planning permission from Kirklees Council to make external and internal alterations to the Grade II listed building.

It will see the whole ground floor of the Caribbean restaurant transformed with a new bar and seating area and the central wall removed to open the restaurant up.

Externally, a double door on Zetland Street will be converted into a large window plus there will be fewer signs. The outside canopy will be replaced by parasols.

The basement of the restaurant, used as storage, is to be closed off.

New LED lighting will be added throughout the restaurant that opened in 2015.

A planning statement says: “The current ground floor feels like two separate spaces. With the part removal of the wall we intend to create one connected, larger coherent space.

“Turtle Bay wish to refurbish the existing shop front including new signage and joinery decorations with new windows and stall risers installed to match existing to provide a more coherent and consistent shopfront.

“The distressed paint finish is to be replaced by a flat eggshell paint finish to increase the smartness and durability. The amount of signage is to be reduced with the emphasis on quality rather than quantity.”

Kirklees planners are yet to rule on the proposals.