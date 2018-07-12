The video will start in 8 Cancel

A former insurance broker has opened a dessert parlour - to help turn part of the Colne Valley into a happy place.

Gelato, waffles and milkshakes are all on offer at the latest business to open its doors in Milnsbridge - and the name alone has got people talking.

Cone Valley has sprinkled a little summer magic in the village.

Opened by former insurance broker and self-described ‘ice cream addict’ John Joyce, the shop features flavours like apple pie, Millions sweets and bubblegum.

John, 62, made the decision to open a desserts parlour because “no-one walking into a shop to buy an ice cream ever walked in grumpy.”

John said: “In my opinion, ice cream should be one of your five a day. I absolutely love it.

“It’s a completely new venture for me, but the beautiful weather has helped pull in the customers.”

John is being helped by granddaughter Freya, 19, who part-owns the business.

There are currently 16 flavours of ice cream, gelato and Indian kulfi, and John has hopes to potentially manufacture his own in the future.

“I thought somewhere like this would be a nice hub for the Milnsbridge community,” John added.

Cone Valley is currently open 11am - 7pm.