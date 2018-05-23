The video will start in 8 Cancel

Stop what you're doing and head to your nearest Iceland store right now.

The frozen food retailer is now selling chocolate eclairs oozing with boozy Baileys cream.

The mini pastries come in a pack of four and they're a steal at just £2 per box.

Better still, you can get two boxes for £3.

Shoppers are already leaving glowing reviews of them on Iceland's website.

A customer with the username Carla wrote: The flavour of Baileys is light, the chocolate is good and the filling is yummy. I really liked it.

While shopper RJ kept his review short and sweet, posting: "They are so delicious!"

The delicious treats are a dream come true for Baileys fans, who can enjoy the popular tipple in pastry form.

Iceland's production description says: "For years now people all over the world have been falling in love with the luxurious taste of Baileys Original Irish Cream Liqueur, and now there are even more ways to experience the flavour of Baileys by sampling our premium collection of delicious desserts.

"Unleash a truly indulgent taste experience with the combination of choux pastry filled with fresh cream and the smooth taste of Baileys."

The eclairs are frozen and need to be thawed for 30 minutes at room temperature - or two hours in a fridge - before they can be eaten.

You can buy them here .