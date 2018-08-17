Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It was a fair old detour when you’re hungry.

Flockton is a village that’s been pretty much closed off by roadworks this month.

I’ve intended to visit Jack’s Craft Ale House & Diner in Barnsley Road for a while now but never quite got there.

The Examiner’s done a couple of stories on the plight of businesses in Flockton due to drainage works which has shut off the village for all but access.

Businesses have complained at trade being decimated so I thought I’d take a look for myself – and grab a bite to eat.

Yes, Flockton has been pretty well cut in half but there is still access if you don’t mind a detour.

So last Sunday we headed for Flockton from the direction of Grange Moor roundabout, ignoring the ‘road closed’ signs.

The road was completely blocked so we had to turn down Haigh Lane and then follow our noses on a near four mile ‘loop.’

This took us out towards the Emley Moor TV masts (there are two now, of course) into Emley village and back.

Once back on Barnsley Road via Pinfold Lane it was a right turn and only a short run before we reached Jack’s, the former George and Dragon pub.

It is a curious mix of country inn and American diner, neither one nor the other. Low ceilings, wooden beams and former fireplaces.

Then there’s the music which played constantly – 1980s stuff mainly – Adam and the Ants, Duran Duran, Wham! and the Eurythmics to name but four.

I’m not complaining about that, this was my era and I jigged along and mouthed the words accordingly. But in an American diner?

This was the middle of Sunday afternoon and there was only one other couple in. Fortunately a few more customers came in after us so it wasn’t a disaster by any means but takings must be down.

We were invited to take our pick of the tables and ordered drinks. We’d looked at the menus online and decided. I’d already set my heart on the caramel-topped apple pie for afters.

I wanted a burger and I’m always partial to something with a bit of a kick so ordered the Dragon’s Inferno (£8.45) which had four chilli symbols. That must be hot then. Don’t say you weren’t warned.

My partner Sian loves messy meat on the bone. So what else could she have but the BBQ Rack of Ribs (£12.95)?

We debated on the sides but chose the Mozzarella and Jalapeños Sticks with Garlic Mayo (£3.75) to share.

The burger is made with a tender patty that was pure meat with jalapeños, jalapeño relish and hot chilli sauce. Fortunately it wasn’t as fiery as the warning suggested.

The chilli kick wasn’t so powerful that it meant I couldn’t taste the juicy beef tomato, which was indeed a beefy specimen and flavoursome with it. You can’t beat a good tomato.

The burger was held together with a stick – does that stick in a burger have a special name or is it just a stick? – and it held while I picked it up for three or four bites until it was in danger of collapse and I reverted to the knife and fork. Eating as burger with cutlery never seems quite right somehow.

The burger came with fries which could have been crispier but were perfectly good nonetheless.

Sian’s ribs were smothered with sticky and smoky BBQ sauce and the meat just fell off the bone. Ribs aren’t the easiest things to eat in polite company and they’re not for me. Sian doesn’t seem to mind the mess.

It was only after she disappeared to the ladies to wash her hands that the waiter pointed out the wipes in the condiment basket. Maybe they needed to be more obvious.

I thoroughly enjoyed the burger and Sian cleaned up too.

Right next to our table was a sign which read: “Too full for dessert? Why not Cakeaway?”

Since I’d had my eye on the pie and I was feeling a bit full we decided on the takeaway. Apple pie for me and chocolate fudge cake for Sian (both £2.75 instead of £3.50 with whipped cream or ice cream when eating in).

We left with our brown paper carrier bag with two slices of cakeaway happiness.

By the time we got them home (via the four-mile diversion on winding and bumpy country lanes) they were looking a little battered and the presentation on the plate later that night left something to be desired. However they were delicious.

Overall, Jack’s seems to have a bit of an identity crisis but the food’s good and you get proper value for money. The place deserves the support of customers old and new to see it through these roadworks which still have another week or so to run.

Oh, and did I mention they do cakeaway..?

Jack’s Craft Ale House & Diner

257 Barnsley Road, Flockton, WF4 4AL

Tel: 01924 840304

Website: www.jackscraftalehouse.co.uk

Opening times: Tues-Fri 5pm-10pm, Sat 12noon-11.30pm, Sun 12noon-10.30pm.

Disabled access: Yes

Children: Welcome

The bill: £37.15 including drinks

Would you go back? Yes, even with a detour