The perfect way to say goodbye to summer.

Quick lawn update – it’s completely green now, you’ll be pleased to hear.

The last few days of pretty incessant rain and noticeably lower temperatures have restored order to the garden, and as we approach September and say goodbye to the Summer, everything’s starting to look a bit back-endish, as they say.

The flowers are dwindling, the lavender needs pruning back after another glorious purple fiesta, and the courgettes and squash are ready for their moment in the spotlight.

I find them to be some of the most fascinating plants in the garden.

They’re very Triffid-like, in that they appear to move and grow incredibly quickly while one’s back is turned.

The little plants that Tracy and I dug into the raised bed at the start of the Summer have now grown up, over and outwards, spreading across the lawn dramatically.

And there are squash and courgettes everywhere – beautiful emerald green and almost blinding yellow, and gorgeous orange squashes, peeking out from beneath their leaves.

Gardeners will know the surprise of the unattended courgette in a large bed – there always seems to be one that evades capture, and then suddenly emerges as a prize- winning marrow, seemingly within a matter of days.

Tracy quite likes a marrow occasionally, stuffed with Italian ragù sauce and baked under plenty of Parmesan.

I think it’s a good sauce wasted, to be blunt; there’s a reason I’ve only done one marrow recipe in over five hundred articles.

It’s not my favourite thing, frankly.

Tough old skin, and flavourless innards.

Best to pick these things when they’re young – almost exploding with freshness, and with a nice tight texture.

And I think one of the best things to make with our courgette glut at this time of year is a classic ratatouille.

The harmony this simple southern French dish creates is utterly magical, and it makes for a great supper in and of itself.

A good loaf, some decent red wine, and you have a terrific supper right there.

It’s also brilliant at accompanying all manner of ingredients.

Grilled steaks and chops, roast fillets of fish, grilled seafood, and almost all of the classic roasts.

I love it with roast lamb shoulder and a free-range chicken equally.

The cooking of a ratatouille, too, is a wonderful thing.

Bringing a handful of ingredients – especially if some are home-grown – together to make such a fragrant, appetising dish, is such a joy.

Today we’re serving it alongside some tender cubes of skewered lamb, glazed with a lovely home-made rosemary jelly.

The recipe here makes quite a large amount, but it’s the season, and I know many of you will be looking for a use for all those apples.

You can, of course, buy the jelly yourself, or even omit it, but it really does pair nicely with the ratatouille, making a perfect end- of-season supper.

Ratatouille with rosemary-glazed lamb skewers

For the rosemary jelly:

900g cooking apples, roughly chopped, pips and all

900g refined granulated sugar

Approx 50g fresh rosemary, finely chopped

The juice of one lemon

For the piperade:

Two red peppers

Olive oil

One large white onion, diced finely

One bulb of fennel, diced finely

Four cloves of garlic, minced

Two tins of chopped plum tomatoes

A pinch of unrefined golden caster sugar

A splash of balsamic vinegar

A splash of dry white wine

A little fresh basil

A pinch of dried oregano

Maldon salt and freshly-ground black pepper

For the ratatouille:

Two courgettes (yellow, green or both)

One aubergine

One red pepper

One yellow pepper

Four plum tomatoes

Olive oil

For the lamb:

600g leg of lamb, medium diced

A splash of olive oil

Maldon salt and freshly-ground black pepper

Extras:

A griddle pan

Muslin

Jam jars

Lemon juice

First, if you’re making it, the rosemary jelly:

Put the chopped apple, together with the cores and pips into a large heavy based saucepan.

Pour in 1.2 litres of cold water.

Bring to the boil then simmer gently for 30-40 minutes or until the apples have softened completely.

Mash with a potato masher or large fork.

Pour the pulp into a muslin-lined plastic sieve or colander set over a bowl and leave to strain overnight.

Measure the strained juice and calculate the sugar for every 600ml of juice use 450g of sugar - you should have about 1.2 litres of juice after straining.

Put the strained juice, the sugar, lemon juice and chopped rosemary leaves into a saucepan and set over a moderate heat, stirring gently until the sugar has all dissolved.

Bring to the boil and cook at a rolling boil for 20 minutes or until the jelly reaches the setting point, testing with a little dab on a cold saucer.

Leave the jelly to cool for 10 minutes then ladle into sterilised jars, and seal the lids.

It will taste better as it matures, and keep for weeks/months in the refrigerator.

Now for the ratatouille:

To make the piperade base for the ratatouille, heat the oven to 240ºC/Gas 9.

Rub the red peppers all over with olive oil and roast, turning occasionally until very well charred.

Don’t worry – they will look alarming, but taste superb when skinned.

When the peppers are fully charred, quickly toss into a bowl and cover immediately with clingfilm.

They will steam themselves nicely until they’re cool enough to peel.

Remove all traces of skin, seeds and membranes, and dice the flesh.

In a saucepan, sweat the onion, garlic and fennel until soft and translucent.

Add the tinned tomatoes, a splash of wine, a splash of balsamic, a pinch of sugar (this removes the ‘tinned’ taste from tomatoes), some hand-torn basil and a pinch of dried oregano.

Check the seasoning, and leave to simmer for at least half an hour – the longer the better.

Meanwhile, start the veg prep for the ratatouille:

Repeat the previous process with the red and yellow peppers, leaving the skinned, trimmed flesh in large pieces this time.

At the same time, roast the tomatoes with a little olive oil and seasoning, until nicely caramelised.

Set aside.

Heat a griddle pan with a splash of olive oil and griddle thick slices of aubergine and courgette until coloured but not cooked through.

To assemble, spoon the piperade into a suitable baking dish, and arrange the vegetables on top.

Drizzle with olive oil and warm in the oven until bubbling.

Warm a little rosemary jelly in a small pan with a splash of lemon juice.

To make the lamb kebabs:

Thread the meat onto skewers, and drizzle with olive oil and a little salt and pepper.

Griddle the kebabs for a couple of minutes for colour, turning occasionally, then brush with the melted jelly, and keep cooking and brushing until tender and caramelised at the edges.

Serve immediately with the ratatouille.