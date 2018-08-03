Today's the second day of Huddersfield Food and Drink Festival 2018.

With 90 stalls, 21 musical acts and more than 100,000 people expected to attend, it's set to be a fantastic few days in town.

You can find the list of every stall here .

A full list of all the musical acts including timings is here.

A bumper guide to everything you need to know about the festival from weather forecasts to the location is here.

Stick with us for updates over the next four days.

You can Tweet your pictures from the event to @examiner and we'll share them here.

Also you can download our app to get news on the go and push notifications for the latest breaking stories here .

Have fun at the festival!