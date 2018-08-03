Video Loading

Today's the second day of Huddersfield Food and Drink Festival 2018.

With 90 stalls, 21 musical acts and more than 100,000 people expected to attend, it's set to be a fantastic few days in town.

Have fun at the festival!

Susie Beever

Most mouth-watering pictures

Here are some great pictures showcasing the most mouth-watering sights at the festival today...

A Yorkshire Hot Dog from Huddersfield Food and Drink Festival
Susie Beever

Burmese fried quail, anyone?

Great stuff. I’ve been looking for these down the Asda for donkeys.

Susie Beever

Cloudy with a chance of meatballs

Unsure if you’ll be having ice cream or a warming hot chocolate?

Check out our hour-by-hour weather forecast for the weekend.

Day One of Huddersfield Food and Drink Festival 2017
Susie Beever

An interesting way to make smoothies

In case you ever wondered what it would look like if a former Colne Valley MP made smoothies on a bicycle, here it is:

Day two

The festival has opened again for day two of gastronomy and gluttony!

Here’s how the square looked last night:

That's all from us

Hope you’ve had a cracking day at the festival - and if you’re heading their this evening, enjoy!

Here’s the music line-up for tonight:

  • 6pm Dance Emporium

  • 7.30pm Vital Signs

  • 9pm Razorbach

    • And all the other details you need for the rest of the weekend can be found here in our everything you need to know guide!

    Full list of stalls - and their prices

    Heading to the festival after work?

    See how much brass your tea will cost you with our bumper stalls and prices guide - including what a pint will cost you!

    Read the guide here

    Fabulous pictures from Day 1

    Prep healthy meals are here

    Prep are selling healthy boxed meals designed to help those who don’t have time to cook get into shape. But seeing as it’s a festival they’re treating it as a ‘cheat day’ and cooking up some jerk chicken as well. Everything in moderation and all that...

    'This year is fantastic'

    Jane and Ashley look forward to the festival every year. Jane says this year is fantastic, “particularly these nachos”. They are meat feast from Gringos for £7.

    Jane and Ashley enjoy nachos at Huddersfield Food and Drink Festival
    Sounds lush guys

    Jacob (left) and Sam have just picked up a double chocolate cookie dough box with fresh cream (£4.50) to go with their pepperoni pizza, chips and drink (£10) from Wood Fired Pizza.

    Jacob and Sam enjoy lunch at Huddersfield Food and Drink Festival
    One for the rum fans!

    How cool does this place look?

    The dangers of living by a great pub...

    You need to see this pulled pork

    Roly Poly gourmet street food is offering slow-cooked pulled pork, with barbecue and honey roast flavours.

    You can have it as a sub or meal box with fries, and can add jalepenos, coleslaw, sauces and more.

    Anyone else STARVING after watching that?

    More live music to kick off the festival

    Hello, is it tea you're looking for?

    It’s not all about the alcoholic beverages, you know.

    Herbal teas on sale at Huddersfield Food & Drink Festival
    Susie Beever

    No headline needed

    Sausage rolls at the Huddersfield food festival
    Susie Beever

    Town centre is buzzing

    This is what we like to see! The Festival pulls in thousands of pounds every year for the local economy, but most importantly, it breathes life into our town centre.

    *cries tears of pride for hometown*

    Susie Beever

    A Royal flush

    These Union Jack portaloos have been set up in St George’s Square, just in case you’re in need of a bit of patriotism while you answer Nature’s call.

    Top punning work here from Ben Abbiss.

    Sweet dreams are made of cheese

    I can feel my waist expanding just watching this.

    This grate little lunch was from The Mac Shack.

    Everything you need taco - sorry - to know

    If you’re planning on heading to the food festival this weekend, check out our full, comprehensive guide on the what, where and when here.

    Huddersfield Food and Drink Festival - Day Three
    Holy fudge

    Alan and Margaret Goldsborough came to the festival for one thing and one thing only...fudge.

    They bought this bag from Aunt Annie’s Fudge with about ten pieces for just over £20.

    Alan said: “If you feel that it’s got some weight to it. Reckon we’ve got over a kilo.”

    #couplegoals

    Huddersfield Food and Drink Festival: Alan and Margaret Goldsborough with their kilo of fudge
    Susie Beever

    I scream for ice cream

    Denby Dale-based Yummy Yorkshire are at this year’s festival. If you’ve never tried their amazing ice cream now’s your chance - flavours range from marmalade cheesecake, to Eton Mess, to liquorice and blackcurrant.

    Susie Beever

    Get your woks off

    And it’s off! The grills are on and the delicious smells have begun to waft about Harold Wilson’s nose.

    Here’s Calder Valley Asian restaurant Temujin getting the woks sizzling for some delicious stir fries this lunchtime.