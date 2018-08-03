Today's the second day of Huddersfield Food and Drink Festival 2018.
With 90 stalls, 21 musical acts and more than 100,000 people expected to attend, it's set to be a fantastic few days in town.
You can find the list of every stall here .
A full list of all the musical acts including timings is here.
A bumper guide to everything you need to know about the festival from weather forecasts to the location is here.
Stick with us for updates over the next four days.
You can Tweet your pictures from the event to @examiner and we'll share them here.
Also you can download our app to get news on the go and push notifications for the latest breaking stories here .
Have fun at the festival!
Key Events
Most mouth-watering pictures
Here are some great pictures showcasing the most mouth-watering sights at the festival today...
Burmese fried quail, anyone?
Great stuff. I’ve been looking for these down the Asda for donkeys.
Cloudy with a chance of meatballs
Unsure if you’ll be having ice cream or a warming hot chocolate?
Check out our hour-by-hour weather forecast for the weekend.
An interesting way to make smoothies
In case you ever wondered what it would look like if a former Colne Valley MP made smoothies on a bicycle, here it is:
Day two
The festival has opened again for day two of gastronomy and gluttony!
Here’s how the square looked last night:
That's all from us
Hope you’ve had a cracking day at the festival - and if you’re heading their this evening, enjoy!
Here’s the music line-up for tonight:
And all the other details you need for the rest of the weekend can be found here in our everything you need to know guide!
Full list of stalls - and their prices
Heading to the festival after work?
See how much brass your tea will cost you with our bumper stalls and prices guide - including what a pint will cost you!
Fabulous pictures from Day 1
Prep healthy meals are here
Prep are selling healthy boxed meals designed to help those who don’t have time to cook get into shape. But seeing as it’s a festival they’re treating it as a ‘cheat day’ and cooking up some jerk chicken as well. Everything in moderation and all that...
'This year is fantastic'
Jane and Ashley look forward to the festival every year. Jane says this year is fantastic, “particularly these nachos”. They are meat feast from Gringos for £7.
Sounds lush guys
Jacob (left) and Sam have just picked up a double chocolate cookie dough box with fresh cream (£4.50) to go with their pepperoni pizza, chips and drink (£10) from Wood Fired Pizza.
One for the rum fans!
How cool does this place look?
The dangers of living by a great pub...
You need to see this pulled pork
Roly Poly gourmet street food is offering slow-cooked pulled pork, with barbecue and honey roast flavours.
You can have it as a sub or meal box with fries, and can add jalepenos, coleslaw, sauces and more.
Anyone else STARVING after watching that?
More live music to kick off the festival
Hello, is it tea you're looking for?
It’s not all about the alcoholic beverages, you know.
No headline needed
Town centre is buzzing
This is what we like to see! The Festival pulls in thousands of pounds every year for the local economy, but most importantly, it breathes life into our town centre.
*cries tears of pride for hometown*
A Royal flush
These Union Jack portaloos have been set up in St George’s Square, just in case you’re in need of a bit of patriotism while you answer Nature’s call.
Top punning work here from Ben Abbiss.
Sweet dreams are made of cheese
I can feel my waist expanding just watching this.
This grate little lunch was from The Mac Shack.
Everything you need taco - sorry - to know
If you’re planning on heading to the food festival this weekend, check out our full, comprehensive guide on the what, where and when here.
Holy fudge
Alan and Margaret Goldsborough came to the festival for one thing and one thing only...fudge.
They bought this bag from Aunt Annie’s Fudge with about ten pieces for just over £20.
Alan said: “If you feel that it’s got some weight to it. Reckon we’ve got over a kilo.”
#couplegoals
I scream for ice cream
Denby Dale-based Yummy Yorkshire are at this year’s festival. If you’ve never tried their amazing ice cream now’s your chance - flavours range from marmalade cheesecake, to Eton Mess, to liquorice and blackcurrant.
Get your woks off
And it’s off! The grills are on and the delicious smells have begun to waft about Harold Wilson’s nose.
Here’s Calder Valley Asian restaurant Temujin getting the woks sizzling for some delicious stir fries this lunchtime.