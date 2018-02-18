Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

one of Huddersfield’s best-known breweries is to stage its first ever beer festival next month.

Lord’s Brewing Company which is based in Unit 15 at Heath House Mills, Golcar, will host the event over three days beginning on Thursday, 22 March, from 7pm.

The event will run until 11pm on Thursday, Friday 7pm-11pm and Saturday from 2pm-11pm.

Three brothers-in-law Ben Ruddlesden, John Slumbers and Tim Pegg founded the company in September 2015. It was originally based in Golcar Brewery on Swallow Lane, Golcar.

But demand for its ales soon outgrew their production facilities – with the team selling its top-rated beers from Brighton to Newcastle – and the team decided to relocate to the mill down a steep cobbled lane in the middle of nowhere at Heath House Lane.

Operations and sales director John Slumbers said: “I am busy trying to source all the beer so we don’t just have all the normal stuff you see but some of the new beers out there from various Yorkshire breweries.

“I don’t know what kind of numbers we will attract but it would be great if we could get at least 100 people every day.”

The festival will feature over 40 beers from all over Yorkshire and entry will cost £6 which includes two pints of beer. The bar will also be open serving wine, gin and prosecco.

It’s a ticket only event - to buy, click here or phone 07825837713.

And for those beer lovers who can’t wait until then the company is hosting a brewery open weekend starting on Friday with guest beers from Revolution Brewing, live music and food.

The fun starts at the 7pm and is a chance to kick back and relax with friends. Saturday starts at 2pm. Click here for more .