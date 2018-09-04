Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

So you're vegetarian or vegan and you like your meat-free burgers.

But you're sick of them being served well done.

Well fear not, because a 'bleeding' vegan burger will be available in Marston's pubs as of Wednesday 5 September, the Guardian reports .

The pub chain, which has seven licensed premises in Huddersfield, has signed a £1m deal with Moving Mountains which makes the 'B12 Burger'.

Wolverhampton based Marston's has seven pubs in Huddersfield. They are the Royal and Ancient, Colnebridge; The Junction, Brighouse ; the Radcliffe Arms, Almondbury ; The Slip Inn, Longwood ; the George Inn, Kirkburton ; the Rising Sun, Shelley and The Railway, Marsden .

The B12, which is made entirely from plant products, contains 18g of plant protein and other organic ingredients designed to replicate meat.

These include pea protein, oyster mushrooms, oats and Vitamin B12 — plus beetroot juice to give it the appearance of a bleeding, medium rare meat patty.

The burger, which was launched earlier in the year at selected British restaurants, took three years to develop with help from scientists, chefs and farmers.

(Image: Moving Mountains)

Moving Mountains says: "Although The B12 Burger is made from plants it’s unlike any other veggie burger.

"Never have plants tasted so damn good. Never has a burger tasted so delicious without the loss of a single animal life.

"Smell it when raw. Watch it sizzle in the pan just like an actual beef patty. It’s barely distinguishable!"

It's food for thought, as they say.