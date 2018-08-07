Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

If you've ever experienced the horror of waking up hungover in dire need of a McMuffin but with no means to get to Maccy D's, this news will make your day.

McDonald's has launched its McDelivery service in Huddersfield - meaning you can enjoy your favourites in the comfort of your own home without having to do anything at all!

The service - which is in partnership with UberEATS - is available to anyone within 1.5 miles of the restaurants in Kirkgate, Gallagher Retail park and Leeds Road.

And as more than a million people have ordered a McDelivery in the UK alone since the service was launched last year, it's bound to be popular here too.

Matthew Pitchforth, who runs the Leeds Road restaurant, said: “We’re delighted to be introducing the McDelivery service and across Huddersfield, offering yet another level of convenience to our loyal, local customers. Delivery is something that our customers often ask about so it’s exciting that we’re now able to provide our freshly made, great tasting food in a way that suits their busy lives.”

How it works

Download the UberEATS app or order online at www.ubereats.com

Pick delivery location - enter the address where you’d like your meal delivered

Search for your nearest McDonald’s location in the app

Place your order - pick the items you want right now or schedule your order to arrive when you want. You can add notes to customise your meal and like Uber the order is charged to your card on file

Follow the progress of the delivery - get updates on the preparation of your order and watch your bicycle/motorcycle courier arrive live in-app

The McDelivery option on UberEATS will feature McDonald’s breakfast, lunch and dinner options and will be available within 1.5 miles of the participating McDonald’s restaurant from 8am – midnight, seven days a week.

Toussaint Wattinne, General Manager, UberEats UK said: "We're really excited to be launching Uber Eats with McDelivery this month in Huddersfield. People can now get great food at the touch of a button delivered straight to their home or office. We have partnered with everyone from McDonalds to local favourites - so there’s something to suit all tastes and occasions."