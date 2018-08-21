Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

West Yorkshire will be represented on the 2018 Great British Bake Off after the 12 contestants for the Channel 4 show were revealed.

In fact Yorkshire will have four representatives on the show which returns at 8pm on Tuesday, August 28 with contestants from Rotherham, Sheffield and Leeds as well as West Yorkshire.

According to the Mirror , 60-year-old Karen will fly the flag for the area on the show this year.

Karen, an in-store sampling assistant began her love affair with baking during the 15 years she and her husband owned a house in France. The Mirror says she can now knock up foot long eclairs to rival any French bakery.

(Image: Mark Bourdillon/Love Productions/PA Wire)

Karen says: "I was approaching 60 and I found it really liberating to do something like this. As you get older you feel less inhibited, and think does it matter if you make a fool of yourself."

Karen is joined in the tent by Kim-Joy from Leeds, Luke from Sheffield and Rahul from Rotherham.

2018 will be the Great British Bake Off's second year on Channel 4 after moving from BBC 1. It will once again be presented by Noel Fielding and Sandi Toksvig while Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood will judge the contestants creations.