Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Is the Huddersfield dining out scene reaching peak-Thai?

The town’s restaurant-goers will be well used to the excellent services provided by the venerable Thai Sakon on St John’s Road and the delightfully cosy Little Chilli on Viaduct Street.

But now there are a couple of new kids on the block - the TJ Thai and Japanese restaurant on Wood Street, which is mainly Thai, and which opened in January, and now Siam Square on John William Street which opened its doors last month.

The new restaurant replaced the Chinese eaterie Canton Chef which, while faultless in its food and service, never quite seemed to quite curry favour with local diners.

Working on a late-breaking news story last Friday I rang to apologise and ask if I could put our reservation back an hour to 8.30pm.

I needn’t have bothered as the restaurant which can seat 120 diners had only a smattering of diners which gave an unfortunate impression.

Despite that, my brother-in-law, Mindy, and I were in high spirits, and the lack of other people failed to detract one iota from a very enjoyable evening.

As always, we enjoyed a good half an hour at the bar inspecting the extensive menu while sampling a couple of Singha beers apiece.

This took some time as I was torn between the Giant Tiger Prawn with Black Pepper Sauce, Steamed Sea Bass with Celery, Lemongrass in a Lime and Chilli Broth and an intriguing Rock Lobster Green Curry dish, which I eventually plumped for, along with Tom Yum Goong, a traditional Thai hot and sour soup for a starter.

The soup was good and fragrant but the lobster was even better and, although I had been pretty apprehensive about green curry, it turned out to be delicious and full-bodied.

Staff are attentive without being fussy and were thoroughly charming without in any way being fawning or sycophantic.

It’s a large restaurant so the paucity of diners meant we all stood out rather.

Mindy said: “This new Thai restaurant has had an expensive make-over from the previous establishment and is well worth a visit.

“From the moment you walk in you are greeted with smiling staff often bowing in respect, eager to show you to a table.

“We opted to turn right and enjoy a a couple of Thai beers in a bar whose appearance matched any cocktail bar in Huddersfield.

“The beers were accompanied with prawn crackers which you could easily get addicted to. They were the best I’ve ever had and did not feel or taste artificial as others I’ve tried before.

“We were shown to our table and my starter of Prawn and Duck summer rolls was impeccably presented with a sweet chilli dip.

“The Shiraz wine we chose to accompany the meal was also excellent.

“The Jungle Curry Beef which had three chillies next to it on the menu did not disappoint. The chilli heat was enough to make you aware of its strength and the beef was tender in its sauce.

“We dined on a Friday evening and it was disappointing to see that the place was mostly empty. This meant that there was a lack of atmosphere but this did not impact on the quality of the food.

“I’m sure as the reputation of Siam grows the atmosphere will improve.

“The evening ended with a nice, hot liqueur coffee. Would I come again? Yes, its reasonably priced and the food gets an 8 out of 10.

“It just needs more customers to give it that heaving atmosphere it so desperately lacks at present.”

In conclusion, I hope it survives, but given the despairing look of one of the waitresses they may need to turn their outstretched hands heavenwards instead of towards their customers - alhough restaurants need to give it at least a year before they decide whether they will be a long-term fixture of the Huddersfield dining out scene.