Hoults Wine Merchants could become Huddersfield's first wine bar and shop after plans for a conversion were approved by Kirklees Council .

At the moment the business, which sits on St John's Road in Huddersfield town centre , is solely an independent wine merchants.

But owner Rob Hoult said he wants to turn part of the premises into a "grown up" but "down-to-earth" wine bar.

"There are already plenty of cocktail bars in Huddersfield but it's a more grown up concept we're going for," he said.

"Not snobby, not elitist - and we don't want to make the prices high. People don't want to pay £50 for a bottle of wine - that's more than a meal.

"'For the love of wine' is our strap line and that's what it will all be about."

Plans show how the inside of Hoults Wine Merchants could be transformed into two separate businesses.

Customers would come in through one entrance and either turn right into the bar or go straight ahead into the shop.

"They would be under the same roof but separate businesses," explained Rob, who would continue to run the shop while his wife, Bridget, takes control of the bar.

The bar would sell wine from the merchants by the bottle or by 125ml or 175ml glasses. A select menu of nibbles would also be on offer.

Rob stressed that although the application for planning permission has been approved, the concept is still at the initial ideas stage.

However he said feedback from customers had been "incredibly positive".

He added: "The model exists elsewhere and it works. There is a place in Manchester that we have been to but Huddersfield doesn't have anything like it.

"There's a wealth of knowledge here. It's a friendly, down-to-earth, welcoming place and we want to be the best wine merchants and the best wine bar."

If the plans were to go ahead the wine bar would be open from 10am to 11pm - Monday to Saturday - and 12 noon to 10pm on Sundays and bank holidays.

The opening hours for the shop would stay as they are now - 9.30am to 5.30pm from Monday to Saturday.