A three-day festival of food, drink and craft opens at the historic Halifax Piece Hall this Friday. (July 20)

It will be the second monthly pop-up Chow Down at the venue and is expected to attract thousands of visitors.

The July festival will have stalls selling everything from craft beer, curries and cocktails to prints and plants and has been put together by the Leeds Indie Food Festival team. Up to a quarter of all food on offer will be vegetarian or vegan.

Diners will be tempted by a wide-ranging spread, including wood-fired pizzas, Dutch pancakes and freshly fried doughnuts to dim sum, WagYu steak sandwiches and jerk chicken wraps - all provided by independent businesses.

There’s communal al fresco dining in the 66,000 sq ft Georgian courtyard and live music.

Chow Down in June was attended by around 30,000 people. The event will also take place in August and September.

Parking near the Piece Hall is limited, so visitors are advised to use one of the perimeter car parks or public transport.

The Piece Hall is a short distance from both the bus and rail stations.

The festival starts at 4pm on Friday, July 20. It’s open on Saturday from 11am until 10pm and on Sunday from 11am until 7pm.

For more information visit chowdownevents.co.uk

The Piece Hall re-opened almost a year ago after a multi-million pound refurbishment and is establishing itself as one of the region’s premier events venues. It recently hosted the Antiques Roadshow.