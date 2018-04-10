Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

One of Huddersfield’s top restaurants is closing temporarily for refurbishment.

Da Sandro’s at Birchencliffe will close for six weeks from Sunday, May 13 while the work takes place.

It will see an updated kitchen and restaurant area and new look for the busy bar area.

Sandro Bevilacqua, of the family-run restaurant, promised it would retain the authentic ambience it’s well-known for.

He said: “Da Sandro’s means so many things to so many people. People come to dine with us for lunch, dinner, anniversaries and birthday celebrations to family and friends just gathering to meet.

“Many of our customers are now third generation and it is hugely important to us as a family to build on the legacy of the last 37 years.

“The time feels right to invest in the dining experience for our customers and for the future of Da Sandro’s, but in a sympathetic modernisation which will not detract from the ambience we have become synonymous for or in a way that would alienate our customers.

“We will remain casual and relaxed for those wanting to dine informally whilst appealing to those celebrating a special occasion.

“We are really very excited about the changes and would stress that everything our clientele love about us will be back in a short time.

“In the meantime the Briar Court Hotel and function room will remain open as normal and residents of the hotel will be able to dine from a limited Da Sandro’s menu and some of the staff will be working at our sister restaurant Prego in Brighouse, so you can always come and see us there.”

Da Sandro was opened in 1981 by the late businessman Marino Bevilacqua and his son Sandro.

Marino came to the UK in 1950 as a penniless 18-year-old to work in the mines in Wales. He went on to become a respected entrepreneurial figure who employed hundreds of people through his various businesses including Continental Wine & Food, Prego Italian Restaurant, the Waterfront Hotel in Brighouse and Briar Court Hotel.

It was his desire to bring Italian food to Yorkshire that has proved to be his legacy with his son Sandro, daughter Lidia and granddaughter Natasha continuing to run the restaurants in Birchencliffe and Brighouse.

The eatery has established itself as one of the integral parts of the local dining scene in its nearly four decades of trading. They believe that the authentic ambience and family-run approach they offer has meant the restaurant has survived tough economic climates and against the competition of chains and restaurants backed by celebrity chefs.

The last day before the temporary closure will be Sunday, May 13 and the restaurant expects to be closed for around six weeks. They will be keeping customers up to date on the work via Twitter, Facebook and its website.