It’s been a few years since the Examiner has reviewed this Persian restaurant, and since then several other Middle Eastern ones have popped up around town.

So let’s see how it’s doing with so much competition around.

The owners hail from Iran and, judging by photographs on the wall of the Shah who was deposed by the revolution in 1979, are proud of their cultural heritage.

They are certainly proud of their restaurant, clearly making a point to welcome anyone entering its doors and then bidding them goodbye and a profuse thanks when they leave.

That’s called old-fashioned customer service round here.

They also brought water to the table immediately it was requested which is great. I think water should be on the tables of all restaurants as a matter of course, but there again perhaps it’s now me being old-fashioned. I think I am.

The staples here are grilled meats - especially lamb - rice, olives, limes, aubergines and different types of peas.

There were three of us - me, wife Ruth and daughter Sally on a rare trip back home from university.

We went for three diverse starters - Salad-e-Panir Va Goujeh (£4.20), slices of fresh vine tomato slightly seasoned with sea salt and crushed pepper, feta cheese and parsley mixed with olive oil and balsamic vinegar; Halim Badenjan (£5.50) mashed aubergine, lamb, garlic, lentils, walnuts and mint; Seer sausages (£4.50), spicy beef sausages cooked with garlic, sea salt, peppers and oregano served with tomato sauce.

Just trying three such different dishes shows that this restaurant is all about flavour, not spice. Feta cheese lovers will be ecstatic with the salad while the mashed aubergine has a smooth yet subtle complexity to the taste, while the grilled texture to the sausage shines through and, although pure sausage, was anything but heavy.

On to the mains and The Gheimeh (£12.50) is lamb stew with split yellow peas and dried limes cooked in a cinnamon and tomato sauce, topped with matchstick chips and served with steamed rice.

The lamb is in quite large chunks with the matchstick chips just as they are described - put a red tip on each and you’d think you could light up with them - with the split yellow peas resembling tiny chickpeas and all in a medium sauce. Delicately and deftly flavoured.

Ruth went for Loghmeh (£12.95), fillet of chicken with garlic and parsley wrapped in tortilla bread and served with creamy yoghurt and tangy spicy tomato spicy sauce which had a real citrus flavour coming through.

If you took these wraps to work for lunch your colleagues would think you’d probably won the lottery.

For a more robust, saucy, pungent dish look no further than Makhloot (£14), diced lamb and chicken fillet sauteed with onion, mixed peppers, tomato and garlic gently cooked in tomato sauce.

The rice these dishes come with is the lightest, most delicate we’ve ever had, helped by the saffron sprinkled on top.

You can’t seriously go to a Middle Eastern restaurant and leave without trying their baghlava and on a one to 10 scale of gooeyness this easily hits an eight.

So, an evening of new tastes in pleasant surroundings - the restaurant was warm - with helpful and polite staff.

Apadana

Arch 9, Viaduct Street, Huddersfield. H D1 5DL

Phone: 01484 511118

Website: www.apadanarestaurant.co.uk

Opening hours: Closed Tuesday.

Monday, Wednesday, Thursday 4pm-10pm; Friday and Saturday 4pm-10.30pm and Sundays 1pm-9pm.

Children: Yes.

Disabled access: Access fine, but no disabled toilet and there is a gentle ramp up to the toilets..

The bill: £72.10.

Would you go back? Yes.