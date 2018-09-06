Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

There were more than a few envious glances from passing drivers as we sat outside enjoying the cafe culture of Mirfield town centre.

Cafe culture. Mirfield town centre? Surely some mistake.

No mistake. We sat outside the Artisan wine bar, which is slap bang in the centre of Mirfield, on a September Sunday and watched the world go by.

It’s not often you can sit outside a cafe in Yorkshire but this summer we’ve been spoiled.

Artisan opened last October and only recently embarked on a food menu.

It’s been renowned for its wide selection of (artisan) gins – rhubarb and ginger was my tipple of choice – but now there’s artisan (get it?) pizzas and burgers.

The menu is limited but it’s just what you want to accompany a drink or three.

My partner Sian and I went for ‘Sunday lunch’ and it was relaxed and lovely.

When we arrived mid-afternoon there was plenty of seating choice, inside or out. The late summer sun was still very warm and the opportunity to sit out was too good to miss.

What I didn’t realise was that Artisan is run by an old mate, George Alexander, who I’ve known for going on 15 years since he had a coffee shop in Dewsbury.

He’s come the long way round to Mirfield via Redbrick Mill in Batley Carr and another venue in Ilkley.

As soon as I saw George I knew we were in safe hands.

I had a Whitley Neil rhubarb and ginger gin with a Fever Tree tonic (£3.90) which was garnished with pink grapefruit and raspberries – it was crisp and sharp – and Sian had a Tanqueray orange gin with the Fever Tree. Both went down very smoothly, thank you.

On the food menu there’s six burgers and six pizzas. Both the burgers and the pizzas are priced between £6 and £8.50 with a selection of sides for £3. Tasty food, tasty pricing.

I went for the El Matador Burger (£8.50), a 6lb beef patty served with spicy chorizo sausage, salsa and manchego cheese. The brioche bun, packed with salad, was easy to get to grips with and the burger was deliciously juicy. The burgers come with lightly crispy fries.

Sian had the Italiano pizza (£8) which, like my burger, was served on stylish slate. The pizza had an (artisan) base which had obviously been crafted with care by a chef with a passion.

The pizza had a generous covering of Parma ham and sunblushed tomatoes. What struck us was the size of the pizza. It would be perfect for sharing, and two people certainly wouldn’t go hungry.

My burger had long been polished off while Sian was still munching. She did allow me to assist and I loved the pizza and fancy trying the 4 Cheese (mozzarella, goat’s cheese, manchego and Blue Monday) next time.

Not wanting to miss out on fries – and she certainly wasn’t sharing mine! – Sian had a side order of sweet potato fries. They were chunky and delicious too.

I’ve just remembered the waitress told us there was two for one on cocktails. We should have taken advantage of that!

Instead we had a couple of cappuccinos, which were creamy and smooth. There’s not much George doesn’t know about coffee. As he said he’s had a bit of practice over the years.

We asked if there was a dessert menu (apparently I was the first customer who’s ever asked) and I had a tinge of disappointment when we were told there wasn’t. You know me and my puds.

I reckon George would serve up some special desserts. Hint, hint.

It was great to stumble across George again, and I’m sure we’ll stumble our way back to Artisan very soon.

Artisan Bar

118 Huddersfield Road, Mirfield, WF14 8AB.

Tel: 01924 497039

Website: www.facebook.com/ArtisanBarMirfield/

Kitchen opening times: Friday, Saturday and Sunday (noon-7pm)

Children: Only until 7.30pm

The bill: £35.60 including drinks

Would you go back: Definitely