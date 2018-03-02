Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Every now and then something catches your eye and proves too tempting to resist.

In my case it was a post on Facebook by the team at Bolster Moor Farm, an award-winning farm shop and coffee shop in one of the most stunning parts of Huddersfield.

It was a ‘veggie special’ - homemade three bean chilli tacos with spicy wedges that was being served in the cafe. I was sold. It looked amazing and I was salivating from the photo alone, among with many others who posted how good it looked.

Sadly, I didn’t act quick enough and by the time my family and I popped up for lunch the week’s veggie special trial was over. I hope it returns.

Nevertheless, this week’s ‘restaurant review’ comes not from a restaurant, but a coffee shop.

I’ve said in previous reviews I don’t get out to dine much due to having a young child, but I do like to take my toddler out for dinner and that has to be during the day rather than an evening meal.

I feel that children will learn good dining manners in public by going out and a venue like this is child-friendly and also serves proper hot meals, over and above the lighter snacks.

We visited on a Saturday lunchtime. As always, it was busy but a table quickly became available.

A waitress asked if we wanted a high chair and she brought one over to our table and put it together for us.

A specials board tempted me and my partner - he went for the southern fried chicken burger with salad and skinny fries (£9.95) - a hearty dish with a crispy outer and succulent chicken inside, on a bread roll (let’s not get into the bread roll/bap debate).

He loved it. He said the batter could have improved with a little pepper, but it was quickly polished off. It came with a side of salad and coleslaw plus plenty of chips too. The portion size was certainly generous.

As a vegetarian I ordered the vegetable lasagne with side of salad and garlic bread (£8.95). It was tastier than one I’d had not long back in a bone fide Italian restaurant.

The cheese on top had been melted just right with a slight crisp on the edge which I love. There was plenty of filling too. The garlic bread had a little cheese grilled on top, which was a nice touch.

For our two-year-old son we actually ordered an adult meal. A son of Yorkshire, he’s very into his Yorkshire pudding.

One menu choice is a giant Yorkshire pud with sausages and gravy (£5.95) so we ordered that.

When the waitress saw the dish was for a toddler she offered us a smaller plate to put a smaller portion on - a good gesture and it made the dish more manageable for him.

He went straight for the Yorkshire pudding. It was maybe a little too crispy for him but he ate on regardless and asked for more helpings of gravy.

There are plenty of children’s meals from hot cooked dishes to lunch boxes with a choice of sandwiches, a drink, crisps and biscuit.

For drinks we all ordered a milkshake each in different flavours - chocolate, vanilla and banana. They were proper thick, creamy milkshakes with cream and marshmallows on top and we all loved them.

We were too full for puddings, but we popped into the farm shop next door for a few things and bought cakes for later.

Some are on offer in the coffee shop and we went for a trifle, a vanilla slice and a rum truffle. All greatly enjoyed.

The staff in the coffee shop were helpful and engaged with our son too, which adds to the welcoming feel of the venue.

There’s a reason Bolster Moor Coffee Shop is popular - they offer good, hearty, well-cooked food that’s reasonably priced for a family to dine out.

We all felt we’d had a good lunch.

We are lucky locally to have a farming community throughout Huddersfield that has found great ways of making farming accessible with commercial ventures.

Prior to this lunch, we’d only been to the coffee shop for breakfast before - also something I’d recommend - but I’d definitely go back for lunch.

And if I ever see that veggie special on Facebook again, I’ll be quicker to visit.

Bolster Moor Farm Shop

Harden Road Farm

1a Bolster Moor Road

Golcar

Huddersfield

HD7 4JU

Phone: 01484 648274

Website: http://www.bolstermoorfarmshop.co.uk

Opening hours: 9am-4.30pm Mon-Sat and 9am-4pm Sunday

Disabled: plenty of room and space for wheelchairs and pushchairs.

The bill: £38.16 for two courses and drinks for three people.

Would you go back? Yes, definitely.