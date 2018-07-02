Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

We got to Grameen Lounge in Halifax Road, near Ainley Top roundabout, very early on a midweek evening. So early that the heat of the day still radiated through the window blinds, casting a brilliant barcode across the restaurant.

One of the bars striped across my face but an alert waiter spotted my squint and slalomed through tables to twiddle the blind shut before I could ask.

The menu is extensive and goes well beyond that of a traditional curry house. We shovelled the contents of a pickle tray with broken papadums as we talked each other into not getting the same two meals we always do at Indian restaurants.

And we didn’t let each other down. Settling on a sizzling sea food sharing platter to start, we each decided to diverge from curry all together when it came to our mains.

I went for grilled Lucknow Lamb Chops marinated in aromatic herbs with tangy yogurt, accompanied by a garlic naan and salad.

Hannah decided on the Palog Sag Dhall with boiled rice, accompanied by some of my garlic naan and salad.

The sizzling seafood platter loudly announced itself to the dining room like a bonfire night sparkler desperate for attention.

It lived up to its own hype though. The hot black slate carried a buffet of tiger prawns in lahori pesto, tilapia fillets coated with spice and pan fried cod in Kashmari Massalla. On the side was a portion of coriander paste and everything was laid on a thin bed of simmering onions.

The tilapia fillets, in particular, were enjoyably flaky and flavoursome and covered in a sharply spiced dusting.

The Lucknow Lamb Chops - apparently from the “famous Indian district of Lucknow” - were a solid choice, The meat itself was a bit tough but tasted good and the yogurt, cooking juices and aromatic spices morphed into a much better marinade than it might sound.

The real selling point of this dish was the sheer size of it though. Five chops was plenty to dissuade me from teething every last strain of meat from the bone. Instead, I selected the best of it and happily mopped the marinade with my naan.

Hannah’s Palong Sag Dhall was similar in its solidity. Baby spinach leaves and lentils cooked with an array of herbs and spices; it tasted good without drumming up much discussion.

The whole evening cost £38.95. That included a pint of Kingfisher draft for me, two chocolates that came with the bill and a couple of those hot hand wipes that are a much bigger treat than they should be.

I’d be hesitant to complain about the atmosphere because we were the only two people there and so largely responsible for it. We chose to eat on a weekday night and sat down a little after opening so to judge would be unfair.

The food was tasty and the staff friendly and professional. Had we gone on a Friday or Saturday night, I’m sure we would have found a much livelier restaurant.

It will be worth a return visit to find out.

Grameen Lounge

Halifax Road, Birchencliffe

Phone: 01422 374616

Website: https://www.facebook.com/Grameen-lounge-Restaurant-874287395998558/

Opening hours: 5.30pm-11pm (11.30pm Fri and Sat)

Children: Yes

The bill: £38.95

Would you go back? Yes