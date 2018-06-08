Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Walking through town on a Wednesday evening and all it needed was some tumblewood being blown along the almost deserted streets and the effect would have been complete.

It wasn’t just quiet, the place seemed deserted.

Yet when we walked through the doors at Jax Bar and Tapas the noise inside hit you straightaway – like the only bar in a one horse town.

We’d passed other restaurants and they all looked virtually empty.

So what was it about Jax that had made it so popular?

When I mentioned it was busy even the staff said they had been taken a bit by surprise and said it was more like a Saturday than a Wednesday. There was a big group upstairs – more on them later – but downstairs was buzzing too.

Lucky we’d reserved a table.

Service was good all night starting with a carafe of tap water complete with ice and lemon to go with the wine we’d ordered.

The menu is well laid out with everything on one page, easy to read with good descriptions of each dish and those that are gluten free marked with a gf. A new menu is launching any time now.

We we advised to get two mains and one side dish each and not being naturally rebellious took the advice and ordered away.

No starters as such as each dish appears as soon as it’s ready but there is Jax Snacks section which is really starters under another name.

From that we had pimento chilli, coriander and lime houmous (£4.50) with garlic butter pitta bread. Homemade houmous, so much so you’ll even find the odd chick pea bursting out to go along with chili flavour burst.

The Spicy patatas bravas (£4.50) just given enough for a kick but nothing to overpower but you wouldn’t want that in a side dish.

Biggest dish of the evening was Mejillones en vapor, Mussells in chorizo, tomato and white wine broth, garlic and parsely butter bread (£7) with masses of mussels which turned out to be small in size in a rich,earthy tomato-based sauce and small chunks of chorizo and fantastic bread to dip in.

The Chimicchurri chicken, chorizo and halloumi skewers (£7) had bigger chunks of hot chorizo and grilled halloumi with perfectly cooked, tender chicken that was light on spice. It must be meant to eat at the same time as the chorizo.

Best dish of the night turned out to be the fried spicy swordfish, baby leaf spinach, roquito pearls, mango and sweet chilli salsa (£7.50), beautifully cooked fish which worked spot on with the sweet chilli.

The dish that really over-faced us was the garlic and rosemary whole baked camembert with warm crusty bread and red onion marmalade (£8). Dig into this and it was like quicksand that could easily suck your bread in and the more you eat, the more it spread making it look like we’d hardly touched it by the end. An easy one to do at home for a supper if you dare to eat cheese and then try to sleep.

Desert was white chocolate and passionfruit mousse with honeycomb (£5) which isn’t as light as a it sounds as this one was quite thick but with a real creamy taste and you can’t beat honeycomb to sweeten things up.

And things were certainly livening up above us as the sound of stilleto’s on the floor in time to the 70s/80s music could signify only one thing.

Quick, time to leave before Mrs Hirst got any ideas. She likes a dance does Mrs Hirst.

The bill at Jax Bar and Tapas

57 King Street, Huddersfield. HD1 2PZ

Phone: 01484 519881

Website: www.jaxhuddersfield.co.uk

Children: Until 9pm and there will be a new children’s menu launching imminently.

Disabled: No disabled toilet.

Opening hours: Food 12noon-9pm Monday to Saturday and 12noon-6pm on Sunday. Drinks until late.

The bill: £51.95

Would you go back: Yes, and they have another restaurant in Slaithwaite