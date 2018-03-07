Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

When a day off also lands on a snow day where better to while away a few hours than your warm and cosy local?

I was on a lieu day and my partner’s boss shut the doors for the day so it was on with the walking boots and up to the Travellers Rest.

The Travellers, in Hopton Lane, Mirfield, is a traditional country pub – and they lit the wood burner specially for us as we walked in.

It was early afternoon and we were the only customers in the place. It was bleak outside, of course, with the Beast from the East raging.

We emerged into the pub, muffled up against the snow, and chose the table closest to the fire, which was soon roaring and pumping out heat.

A couple of pints of Yorkshire Blonde were ordered while we perused the menu.

The menu is extensive and warming. It’s just what you want to find in a pub restaurant on the coldest day of the winter.

We’d already checked out the menu online but it still took us time to make a choice. My partner Sian decided and then undecided. As you do.

“Are you ready to order?” asked the waitress.

“Well, we were. Erm, could you come back in a bit?” said I.

There was a bit more stoking of the fire before we gave our orders.

We decided the Winter Warming Platter (£12) to share was the way to go for starters while I went for the Pork and Ale Sausages with Horseradish Mash (£10) and Sian the Slow Roasted BBQ Chicken Breast (£12).

The portions are generous and the platter was more than a plateful each. There was a melted mushroom and cheese dipping pot with chicken parmesan renders, garlic bread sticks and rarebit toast.

The dipping pot was lovely and we tucked in ravenously. Also on this huge platter was oven baked potato slices topped with sweet-cured bacon and melted cheese.

Phew, pretty full already.

So, onto the mains. My sausages were locally-sourced and chunky and came with crisp onion rings and gravy. But it was the horseradish mash that made the meal.

I’m always partial to the bite of horseradish and it was a superb combination with the smoothest of mashed potato.

Sian’s chicken breast was perfectly-cooked with a sweet barbecue sauce. It came with pork and ale sausage stuffing and was served with slaw and tiger fries.

Regular readers of my food reviews (yes, I have at least one fan – hello Pete from Cleckheaton) will know I like a dessert.

But, shock horror, I was too full to even attempt one. Oh, I was sorely tempted, of course. And I’ll probably have to go back and start with a dessert.

But we were just too full and thought we’d never make it back the half a mile or so home on foot if we filled our bellies to bursting.

This is a first for me. No dessert.

Traditional Sticky Toffee Pudding, Raspberry Jam Sponge or Winter Eton Mess Sundae? Any one of those would have been gratefully received.

Ah well, there’ll have to be a next time.

The Travellers was taken over by the friendly Jan Shotton and husband John last July and it’s their first pub venture.

They got a new chef a few weeks ago and the food was certainly a big step forward from my last visit so if you haven’t been in a while I recommend you do.

I won’t be waiting for the next snow day to visit my ‘local.’

In fact I’ll be consulting the rota for my next day off.

The Travellers Rest, 252 Hopton Lane, Mirfield, WF14 8EJ

Phone: 01924 496287

Website: www.travellersrestmirfield.com

Opening hours: noon-12am every day

Food: Noon-8pm Tuesday and Wednesday; noon-9pm Thursday, Friday and Saturday; noon-7pm Sunday. Food not served Monday.

Children: Yes

Disabled access: Yes

The bill: £54.50 including drinks

Would you go back? To have a dessert next time!