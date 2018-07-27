Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Raj at Milnsbridge is one of Huddersfield’s longest established curry houses.

A prime location if you like petrol stations and garden centres. It’s on Scar Lane next to Colne Valley Garden Centre - so no problems parking - and if you’re running short on fuel it’s virtually on the petrol station forecourt.

Don’t worry, the windows are frosted so you won’t need to watch the horror of someone beating themselves up when they realise they’ve just filled their gleaming new diesel motor with unleaded.

Decor-wise it’s remained the same and, although perhaps getting somewhat tired now, it’s still better than some of its rivals.

Best of all it’s take your own booze so that’s a quarter of the bill saved before you’ve taken your first mouthful.

It’s quite an extensive menu drawing in the old school (how I dislike that phrase even though I’ve talked myself into using it) favourites such as chicken masala and lamb balti alongside your usual bhuna, dansak, dopiaza and madras ... and a whole raft of specials.

There were just the two of us and as the restaurant is trying hard to give vegetarians a decent choice with clearly marked starter and mains for the meat-dodgers among us we thought we’d try the aloo chana puree (£3.30) featuring chick peas and potatoes in spices and served on puree. Certainly can’t knock this one for value for money. That’s a big starter with masses of chickpeas in a thick, pungent sauced livened up with a squirt of lemon juice.

Our other was the mixed starter (£3.30) starring sheek kebab alongside guest stars chicken tikka and onion bhaji. It was a flat bhaji - amazing how widely bhajis can change shape with some the size of tennis balls - but passed this bhaji veteran’s taste test. Goodness knows how many of those I’ve put away over the years. The chicken was coated in just the right amount of spice and the sheek khebab had just about enough going for it to lift it out of the realms of the ordinary.

The dish arrived with salad, cucumber, tomato and red onion. Although a nice touch, I often wonder why they bother as I doubt many meat guzzlers would even touch it. Come to think of it, most probably don’t even notice it’s even on the plate.

I fancied something with plenty of sauce so asked for the chicken tikka goa - chicken cooked with potatoes and mushroom and garnished with dhaniya (that’s coriander to you and me) for £6.90 - and the good chef provided with extra sauce. If you don’t ask, you don’t get. It was a really decent dish - your humble mushroom can be criminally underrated both in English and food from overseas - with plenty of flavour-packed sauce to mop up with our peshwari nan. When it comes to ‘sundries’ - have you ever heard anyone ever say that word even though it’s written on so many menus - then the sweetness of a few strategically-placed ground cashew nuts and sultanas in a naan can be hard to beat.

My companion went for the chicken tikka saag kharai (£7.10) which was the only disappointment of the evening. Plenty of spinach - nice big tick there - but the cross came in the form of the chicken which had a somewhat rubbery texture. Strange, as my chicken was fine.

Not ones to get in a flap about these things we only mentioned it in passing when they cleared the plates up. We don’t like to make a fuss. We’re English, you see.

Side dish was tarka daal and even though it is quite a small dish sure it wasn’t short on lentils.

There are no desserts on the menu but they’ll rustle you up an ice-cream if you feel in need of a palate-cleanser.

Coffee for two comes in a decent-sized pot with cream and brown sugar. Another couple of ticks there.

In short, decent value for money with plenty of parking, easy walking distance for many in Milnsbridge and Golcar and on a main bus route.

The Raj

Scar Lane, Golcar. HD3 4PZ

Tuesday-Sunday 5.30pm-11pm. Shut Mondays

Website: No

Phone: 01484 461614

Disabled: Yes.

The Bill: £34

Would you go back: Yes